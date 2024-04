Peter Pan, Bambi: conheça o novo multiverso do terror do Ursinho Pooh

The Twisted Childhood Cinematic Universe has been announced, featuring:



? Winnie-the-Pooh

? Bambi

? Peter Pan

? Tinkerbell

? Pinocchio

? Sleeping Beauty

? The Mad Hatter



They will join forces in team-up film ?POOHNIVERSE: MONSTERS ASSEMBLE,? releasing in 2025. pic.twitter.com/Id5wWKbMwa