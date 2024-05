Dogecoin: morre cadela Kabosu que inspirou meme e 'criptomoeda de Musk'

The dog behind the #Doge meme and #Dogecoin cryptocurrency is named Kabosu and she still lives with her owner Atsuko Sato @kabosumama in Sakura, Japan. Kabosu was a rescue dog and became a meme after Atsuko uploaded photos of Kabosu, including the one below, on her blog in 2010. pic.twitter.com/x5Kliw2DVf