Topo
Notícias

Emissora de stablecoin Circle entra com pedido de IPO

Nova York, 01

01/04/2025 21h00

O Circle Internet Group, um dos maiores participantes da indústria criptográfica, entrou com um pedido para abrir o capital junto aos reguladores de valores mobiliários dos EUA.

O Circle, cujo negócio principal mantém uma stablecoin baseada em dólares norte-americanos, não informou na terça-feira quantas ações pretende listar e também não forneceu uma faixa de preço antecipada. A empresa planeja listar ações na Bolsa de Valores de Nova York sob o código CRCL.

Fundada em 2013 por Jeremy Allaire e Sean Neville, o Circle é mais conhecido por sua USD Coin, um tipo de criptomoeda que atrela seu valor ao dólar americano.

USD Coin tem uma capitalização de mercado de cerca de US$ 60 bilhões, o segundo lugar entre as stablecoins, atrás do tether.

As stablecoins são capazes de manter uma proporção de 1:1 com uma moeda governamental porque são apoiadas por uma carteira de dívida pública de curto prazo e outros ativos quase monetários. E nos últimos anos, o aumento do rendimento do Tesouro dos EUA ajudou a elevar os juros que os emissores de stablecoin cobraram sobre essas reservas.

O pedido ocorre no momento em que os parlamentares dos EUA se concentram em uma medida que forneceria aos emissores de stablecoin uma estrutura regulatória, definindo regras sobre reservas e proteção ao cliente.

DJ STABLECOIN ISSUER CIRCLE FILES FOR IPO -- UPDATE

By Connor Hart and Vicky Ge Huang

Circle Internet Group, one of the crypto industry's biggest players, has filed with U.S. securities regulators to go public.

Circle, whose core business maintains a U.S.-dollar-based stablecoin, didn't say Tuesday how many shares it would list or give an anticipated price range. The company plans to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CRCL.

Founded in 2013 by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, Circle is best known for its USD Coin, a type of cryptocurrency that pegs its value to the U.S. dollar.

USD Coin has a market capitalization of about $60 billion, second in the world among stablecoins behind Tether.

Stablecoins are able to maintain a 1:1 ratio with a government currency because they are backed by a portfolio of short-term government debt and other near-cash assets. And in recent years, rising U.S. Treasury yield has helped lift the interest stablecoin issuers have collected on those reserves.

The filing comes as U.S. lawmakers zero in on a measure that would provide stablecoin issuers with a regulatory framework, defining rules on reserves and customer protections.

Circle posted a profit of $155.7 million in 2024, down from $267.6 million a year earlier. Total revenue came in at $1.68 billion last year, compared with $1.45 billion a year prior.

The company said in Tuesday's regulatory filing that it will use the proceeds from its stock sale to satisfy tax withholding and remittance obligations in connection to certain stock-based compensation agreements that will vest as a result of the IPO. Additional proceeds would be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Ten firms, led by JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, were listed as the offering's underwriters.

Circle's IPO comes after the company earlier this year bought Hashnote, the operator of a blockchain-based money-market fund with nearly $1.3 billion in assets. D

As mais lidas agora

Suco ideal para eliminar fezes sem dor: veja receita para soltar intestino

Laxante natural para soltar intestino preso: veja como preparar a bebida

SALÁRIO MÍNIMO TERÁ NOVO AUMENTO após o CARNAVAL? Entenda

Notícias

AFP

Escritório de advocacia do marido de Kamala fecha acordo com Trump

O escritório de advocacia onde trabalha o marido da ex-vice-presidente dos Estados Unidos Kamala Harris fechou um...

Reuters

Reino Unido passa a exigir autorização de viagem de europeus

Por James Davey

Política

PP confirma filiação de Derrite, aposta do partido para o Senado em 2026

Estadão Conteúdo

Trama golpista: partido de Bolsonaro quer que Câmara anule decisão do STF contra Ramagem

O PL, partido do ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro, protocolou um documento junto à Mesa Diretora da Câmara dos...

Estadão Conteúdo

Secom centraliza comunicação em perfil do governo Lula no X após chegada de Sidônio Palmeira

A Secretaria de Comunicação da Presidência da República (Secom) centralizou a comunicação sobre ações do governo...

Reuters

Coreia do Norte denuncia promessa dos EUA e do Japão de coproduzirem mísseis

SEUL (Reuters) - A Coreia do Norte criticou um recente acordo entre o Japão e os Estados Unidos sobre a...

Cotidiano

Mulher foge de blitz, tenta atropelar policial e sofre acidente; veja vídeo

Reuters

SouthRock tem plano de recuperação judicial homologado pela Justiça

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) - A SouthRock informou nesta terça-feira que seu plano de recuperação judicial foi...

Reuters

Wisconsin vota para escolher novo juiz em campanha com milhões de Musk

Por Joseph Ax

AFP

Junta militar do Níger liberta ministros de governo deposto

A junta militar do Níger anunciou nesta terça-feira (1º) a libertação de cerca de 50 pessoas, incluídos ministros...

Estadão Conteúdo

Arquiteto morre baleado após tentar intervir em assalto no Butantã

Um arquiteto morreu após ser baleado nesta terça-feira, 1°, ao tentar intervir em tentativa de assalto no Butantã,

AFP

PSG vira sobre Dunkerque (4-2) e vai à final da Copa da França

Depois de estar perdendo por 2 a 0 no primeiro tempo, o Paris Saint-Germain conseguiu a virada para bater o...

AFP

Chefe da Boeing admitirá 'graves erros' dos últimos anos no Senado dos EUA

O chefe da Boeing comparecerá nesta quarta-feira (2) a uma audiência perante uma comissão do Senado dos Estados...

Estadão Conteúdo

Porto Itapoá (SC): Lucro líquido salta 92% em 2024 ante 2023, para R$ 484,5 mi

O Porto Itapoá, localizado em Santa Catarina, registrou lucro líquido de R$ 484,5 milhões em 2024, alta de 92%...

Reuters

Michael Klein pede convocação de assembleia para assumir conselho da Casas Bahia

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) - O investidor Michael Klein, da família fundadora da Casas Bahia, informou na noite desta

Estadão Conteúdo

Uma semana após greve, Petrobras vai se reunir com petroleiros amanhã

Internacional

Assessor de Trump usa Gmail para passar informações sigilosas, diz jornal

Estadão Conteúdo

Aprosoja Brasil comemora aprovação do PL da Reciprocidade e reforça sustentabilidade do agro

O presidente da Associação Brasileira dos Produtores de Milho e Soja (Aprosoja Brasil), Maurício Buffon, comemorou

UOL

Quatro apostas acertam Lotofácil e ganham R$ 244 mil; confira números

Estadão Conteúdo

Líder do governo e sistema de fomento articulam PL para ampliar financiamento do FNDCT

O líder do governo no Senado, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), e instituições públicas de fomento se mobilizam no Congresso...

UOL

Prêmio da Timemania acumula e vai a R$ 8,7 milhões; veja números e time

Estadão Conteúdo

Associação de funcionários do BB vai à Justiça por isenção do IR sobre PLR

A Associação Nacional dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil (Anabb) entrou com um mandado de segurança coletivo na...

AFP

Wall Street fecha com resultados mistos por receios sobre anúncio de tarifas de Trump

A Bolsa de Nova York fechou com resultados mistos nesta terça-feira (1º), com os investidores nervosos na véspera...

Estadão Conteúdo

Alcolumbre vai pedir autorização ao STF para parlamentares visitarem Braga Netto na prisão

O presidente do Senado Federal, Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), disse, nesta terça-feira, 1º, que pedirá autorização...

Reuters

Ministros das Relações Exteriores de Rússia e China discutem programa nuclear do Irã e Coreia

(Repete reportagem sem alteração de conteúdo)

UOL

Ninguém acerta Quina e prêmio sobe para R$ 10,5 milhões; confira dezenas

Deutsche Welle

Procuradora de Trump quer pena de morte para Luigi Mangione

Procuradora de Trump quer pena de morte para Luigi Mangione - Procuradora-geral dos EUA e chefe do...

Reuters

Princeton diz que governo dos EUA congelou bolsas de pesquisas

Por Kanishka Singh

UOL

Mega-Sena acumula e prêmio chega a R$ 51 milhões; veja números sorteados

Agência Brasil

Governo de SP autoriza edital para privatizar gestão de 143 escolas

O governo de São Paulo autorizou a publicação de um edital de licitação para transferir para a iniciativa privada...

Agência Brasil

Governo vê casos isolados de sarampo, mas reforça vacina no Rio

O Ministério da Saúde entende que os registros de sarampo no país ainda são casos isolados, mas decidiu reforçar a

Agência Brasil

Ministério Público do DF investigará compra do Banco Master pelo BRB

O Ministério Público do Distrito Federal e Territórios (MPDFT) informou nesta terça-feira (1°) que vai investigar...

Agência Brasil

RJ: Defesa Civil aciona alerta extremo para enxurrada em Guapimirim

A Defesa Civil do Rio de Janeiro acionou, pela primeira vez, nesta terça-feira (1º), o alerta extremo do sistema...

Reuters

Proposta do Saint German para destituir conselho do GPA recebe apoio de dois acionistas

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) - O GPA informou nesta terça-feira que as propostas apresentadas pelo fundo de...

Agência Brasil

Ministério Público colherá propostas para combater racismo no futebol

Por meio de consulta pública, o Ministério Público Federal (MPF) vai colher propostas da sociedade civil sobre...

Política

PGR pede prisão preventiva de Leo Índio por ele fugir para a Argentina

Estadão Conteúdo

Banco Master, em negociação com BRB, divulga balanço com lucro de R$ 1 bi, crescimento de 100%

O Banco Master, que fechou acordo para vender 58% do capital para o Banco de Brasília (BRB), anunciou na noite...

Agência Brasil

Paraguai chama embaixadores e cobra explicação após espionagem da Abin

O governo do Paraguai cobrou nesta terça-feira (1º) explicações do Brasil a respeito de uma operação de...

Cotidiano

Primo e mais 5 são condenados por sequestro e morte de enfermeira no RS

Internacional

Filho é condenado após matar mãe por seguro de vida de R$ 6 mi na Austrália

Cotidiano

15 pacientes tiveram contato com superfungo em hospital de SP

AFP

EUA cancela visto de Óscar Arias, ex-presidente da Costa Rica e Nobel da Paz

O governo de Donald Trump cancelou, nesta terça-feira (1º), o visto para os Estados Unidos do ex-presidente da...

Reuters

Em negociação, Banco Master divulga lucro líquido de R$ 1 bilhão em 2024

AFP

Cinemas dos EUA pedem prazo de 45 dias para filmes chegarem ao streaming

Filmes novos deveriam ser exibidos exclusivamente nos cinemas por pelo menos 45 dias antes de estarem disponíveis...

Estadão Conteúdo

Senador do Novo doa salário para associação de famílias de presos por atos golpistas do 8/1

O senador Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE) doou seu salário do mês de fevereiro para uma associação que representa famílias

AFP

Assessor de Trump usou conta do Gmail para assuntos governamentais

O assessor de segurança nacional do presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, e um membro de sua equipe...

Política

Atlas: Metade dos brasileiros apoia retaliação contra 'tarifaço' de Trump