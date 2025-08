Atletas lamentam derrota do Brasil na Liga das Nações, mas ressaltam: "processo de reconstrução"

#VNLFinals: POLAND ?? TO THE FINAL!

A 3-0 win over Brazil ?? sends them to their third VNL final, sixth straight medal and a shot at their second title! ?

? Highlights coming soon!

? Watch the replay on VBTV: https://t.co/tLeKGVNZId

? #VNL2025 #BePartOfTheGame #Volleyball pic.twitter.com/QuTLouGbvB

? Volleyball World (@volleyballworld) August 2, 2025