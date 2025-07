Time de Ozzy Osbourne, Aston Villa lamenta morte do cantor aos 76 anos

Aston Villa Football Club is saddened to learn that world-renowned rockstar and Villan, Ozzy Osbourne has passed away.

Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from.

The thoughts of everyone at... pic.twitter.com/lcyBomOdxq

? Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 22, 2025