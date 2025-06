Botafogo se aproxima da contratação de Arthur Cabral para o Mundial de Clubes

????? Arthur Cabral from Benfica to Botafogo, here we go! Clubs exchanging documents for €15m plus 10% of future plus-value for Benfica.

Botafogo wanted the player immediately in the USA in order to play in the FIFA Club World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QN8P1rKvFI

? Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2025