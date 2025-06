Fàbregas nega Inter de Milão: "Acredito no processo a longo prazo do Como"

Today, Cesc Fàbregas and Mirwan Suwarso outlined their exciting plans for Como 1907 in front of a packed out crowd at @sxswlondon

Everything from the sell-out launches with RHUDE and @adidasfootball, the development of the proprietary ticketing system, the blueprint for success... pic.twitter.com/5QuNEdsybE

? Como1907 (@Como_1907) June 4, 2025