Rangers lamenta morte de torcedor depois do jogo contra o Benfica

It is with profound sadness Rangers has been made aware supporter Thomas McAllister has passed away in Lisbon following last night's UEFA Europa League tie with Benfica.

The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with Thomas' family and friends

? Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 8, 2024