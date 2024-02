Palmeiras empresta zagueiro da base a time da segunda divisão do Campeonato Italiano

Como 1907 Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Center-Back @FellipeJack from @Palmeiras U17 on loan for the rest of the current season with an option to buy.

Fellipe, who has dual Italian and Brazilian citizenship, has already won four domestic titles including... pic.twitter.com/V9WV7VYbxB

? Como1907 (@Como_1907) February 1, 2024