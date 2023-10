Barcelona planeja renovar com de Jong, afirma Deco: "Queremos que fique por muitos anos"

?? Barça director Deco: "I see Frenkie de Jong enjoying his life at Barça".

"He's happy here, he's playing top level football and he feels very good ? at the end, it's always the player deciding".

"He's under contract until 2026 and we want him to stay for long time", told MD. pic.twitter.com/UqlupGnSp8

