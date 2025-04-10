Filme com Wagner Moura vai concorrer em Cannes; veja lista completa
Foi divulgada hoje a seleção de filmes que serão exibidos no 78º Festival de Cannes, que acontece entre 13 e 24 de maio.
"O Agente Secreto", filme de Kleber Mendonça Filho estrelado por Wagner Moura, está na lista e vai concorrer à Palma de Ouro, o maior prêmio do festival. Confira a lista completa:
Longas-metragens na competição
Estes são os filmes que concorrem a prêmios como a Palma de Ouro, o Grande Prêmio (cujo critério é originalidade ou espírito de pesquisa) e o Prêmio do Júri:
- "In Simple Accident", Jafar Panahi
- "Sentimental Value", Jochim Trier
- "Romeria", Carla Simone
- "The Mastermind", Kelly Reichardt
- "The Eagles of the Republic", Tarik Saleh
- "Dossier 137", Dominik Moll
- "O Agente Secreto", Kleber Mendonça Filho
- "Fuori", Mario Martone
- "Two Prosecutors", Sergei Loznitsa
- "Nouvelle Vague", Richard Linklater
- "Sirat", Oliver Laxe
- "La Petite Derniere", Hafsia Herzi
- "The History of Sound", Oliver Hermanus
- "Young Mothers", Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
- "Eddington", Ari Aster
- "The Phoenician Scheme", Wes Anderson
- "Renoir", Chie Hayakawa
- "Alpha", Julie Ducournau
- "Leave One Day", Amelie Bonin
Seleção 'um certo olhar'
Esta mostra paralela homenageia cineastas iniciantes ou pouco conhecidos:
- "The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo", Diego Céspedes
- "My Father's Shadow", Akinola Davies Jr
- "Urchin", Harris Dickinson
- "Eleanor the Great", Scarlett Johansson
- "Once Upon A Time In Gaza", Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser
- "Aisha Can't Fly Away", Morad Mostafa
- "Meteors", Hubert Charuel
- "Pillion", Harry Lighton
Fora da competição
Estes filmes terão estreias no festival, mas não concorrem a prêmios.
- "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", Christopher McQuarrie
- "Vie Privée", Rebecca Zlotowski
- "The Richest Woman in the World", Thierry Klifa
- "The Coming of the Future", Cedric Klapisch
Sessões da meia-noite
- "Amrum", Fatih Akin
- "Splitsville", Mike Corvino
- "The Disappearance of Josef Mengele", Kirill Serebrennikov
- "Orwell", Raoul Peck
- "The Wave", Sebestian Lelio
- "Connemara", Alex Lutz
Sessões especiais
- "Stories of Surrender", Andrew Dominik
- "The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol", Sylvain Chomet
- "Exit 8", Genki Kawamura
- "Dolloway", Yann Gozlan