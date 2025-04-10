Topo
Filme com Wagner Moura vai concorrer em Cannes; veja lista completa

'O Agente Secreto', de Kleber Mendonça Filho com Wagner Moura, vai disputar a Palma de Ouro em Cannes Imagem: REUTERS/Yves Herman
do UOL

De Splash, em São Paulo

10/04/2025 07h34Atualizada em 10/04/2025 07h47

Foi divulgada hoje a seleção de filmes que serão exibidos no 78º Festival de Cannes, que acontece entre 13 e 24 de maio.

"O Agente Secreto", filme de Kleber Mendonça Filho estrelado por Wagner Moura, está na lista e vai concorrer à Palma de Ouro, o maior prêmio do festival. Confira a lista completa:

Longas-metragens na competição

Wagner Moura e Kleber Mendonça Filho nas gravações de 'O Agente Secreto' - Victor Jucá - Victor Jucá
Wagner Moura e Kleber Mendonça Filho nas gravações de 'O Agente Secreto'
Imagem: Victor Jucá

Estes são os filmes que concorrem a prêmios como a Palma de Ouro, o Grande Prêmio (cujo critério é originalidade ou espírito de pesquisa) e o Prêmio do Júri:

  • "In Simple Accident", Jafar Panahi
  • "Sentimental Value", Jochim Trier
  • "Romeria", Carla Simone
  • "The Mastermind", Kelly Reichardt
  • "The Eagles of the Republic", Tarik Saleh
  • "Dossier 137", Dominik Moll
  • "O Agente Secreto", Kleber Mendonça Filho
  • "Fuori", Mario Martone
  • "Two Prosecutors", Sergei Loznitsa
  • "Nouvelle Vague", Richard Linklater
  • "Sirat", Oliver Laxe
  • "La Petite Derniere", Hafsia Herzi
  • "The History of Sound", Oliver Hermanus
  • "Young Mothers", Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
  • "Eddington", Ari Aster
  • "The Phoenician Scheme", Wes Anderson
  • "Renoir", Chie Hayakawa
  • "Alpha", Julie Ducournau
  • "Leave One Day", Amelie Bonin

Seleção 'um certo olhar'

Esta mostra paralela homenageia cineastas iniciantes ou pouco conhecidos:

  • "The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo", Diego Céspedes
  • "My Father's Shadow", Akinola Davies Jr
  • "Urchin", Harris Dickinson
  • "Eleanor the Great", Scarlett Johansson
  • "Once Upon A Time In Gaza", Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser
  • "Aisha Can't Fly Away", Morad Mostafa
  • "Meteors", Hubert Charuel
  • "Pillion", Harry Lighton

Fora da competição

Estes filmes terão estreias no festival, mas não concorrem a prêmios.

  • "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", Christopher McQuarrie
  • "Vie Privée", Rebecca Zlotowski
  • "The Richest Woman in the World", Thierry Klifa
  • "The Coming of the Future", Cedric Klapisch

Sessões da meia-noite

  • "Amrum", Fatih Akin
  • "Splitsville", Mike Corvino
  • "The Disappearance of Josef Mengele", Kirill Serebrennikov
  • "Orwell", Raoul Peck
  • "The Wave", Sebestian Lelio
  • "Connemara", Alex Lutz

Sessões especiais

  • "Stories of Surrender", Andrew Dominik
  • "The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol", Sylvain Chomet
  • "Exit 8", Genki Kawamura
  • "Dolloway", Yann Gozlan

'Vale Tudo': Ivan mata charada sobre esquema de corrupção na empresa