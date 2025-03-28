Topo
Quais são as melhores músicas 'dance' da história? Confira lista da 'Billboard'

28/03/2025 15h45

A revista americana Billboard reuniu seus editores para criar um ranking das 100 melhores músicas "dance" de todos os tempos.

Com uma variedade imensa, a seleção de canções chamou atenção por contar com apenas uma faixa dessa década e por deixar de fora Britney Spears e Lady Gaga.

Madonna, que é considerada uma das maiores artistas pops da história, só foi mencionada uma vez na lista. Confira as escolhas da revista abaixo:

100: Rather Be - Clean Bandit

99: Little Fluffy Clouds - The Orb

98: Blind - Hercules & Love Affair

97: You & Me - Flume Remix - Disclosure & Eliza Doolittle

96. Clarity - Zedd & Foxes

95. Papua New Guinea - The Future Sound of London

94. The Melody - Carl Craig

93. When Love Takes Over - David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland

92. Move Your Feet - Junior Senior

91. Lost in Music - Sister Sledge

90. Free (Mood II Swing Radio Edit) - Ultra Naté & Mood II Swing

89. Another Night - Real McCoy

88. House of Jealous Lovers - The Rapture

87. Acid Tracks - Phuture

86. Cinema (feat. Gary Go) - Skrillex Remix - Benny Benassi

85. Do You Wanna Funk? - Patrick Cowley & Sylvester

84. D.M.S.R - Prince

83. The Rockafeller Shank - Fatboy Slim

82. Pull Up To The Bumper - Grace Jones

81. Windowlicker - Aphex Twin

80. Harlem Shake - Bauuer

79. Where Love Lives - Alison Limerick

78. Around the World - Daft Punk

77. Clear - Cybotron

76. D.A.N.C.E - Justice

75. Groovejet (If This Aint Love) - DJ Spiller feat. Sophie Ellis-Bextor

74. Barbra Streisand - Duck Sauce

73. MacArthur Park Suite - Donna Summer

72. Its Not Right But Its Okay (Thunderpuss Remix) - Whitney Houston

71. Lolas Theme - Radio Edit - The Shapeshifters

70. Sun & Moon - Above & Beyond

69. Glue - Bicep

68. Cola - CamelPhat

67. The Whistle Song - Frankie Knuckles

66. The Funk Phenomena - Armand Van Helden

65. Sandstorm - Darude

64. Silence (DJ Tiëstos In Search of Sunrise Remix) - Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan

63. Let the Music Play - Shannon

62. Last Night a DJ Saved My Life - Indeep

61. Dont You Worry Child - Swedish House Mafia feat. John Martin

60. Pon De Floor - Major Lazer

59. Children - Robert Miles

58. The Music Anthem (Move Your Body) - Marshall Jefferson

57. Call On Me - Eric Prydz

56. Good Life - Inner City

55. Dont Leave Me This Way - Thelma Houston

54. Computer Love - Kraftwerk

53. French Kiss - LilLouis

52. Together Again - Janet Jackson

51. The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) - The Bucketheads

50. Wheres Your Head At - Basement Jaxx

49. Strings Of Life - Rhythm Is Rhythm (Derrick May)

48. Better Off Alone - Alice Deejay

47. Firestarter - The Prodigy

46. Where Are Ü Now - Jack Ü e Justin Bieber

45. Go - Moby

44. Young Hearts Run Free - Candi Staton

43. Heart Of Glass - Blondie

42. Energy Flash - Joey Bletram

41. Everybody Everybody - Black Box

40. The Percolator - Cajmere

39. Rockit - Herbie Hankcok

38. Chime (Edit) - Orbital

37. Pump Up the Jam - Technotronic

36. More, More, More - Andrea Truce Connection

35. Nightcall - Kavinsky

34. Rhythm of the Night - Corona

33. Ring My Bell - Anita Ward

32. I Remember - deadmau5 & Kaskade

31. Latch - Disclosure feat. Sam Smith

30. Deep Inside - Hardrive, Barbara Tucker & Louie Vega

29. We Found Love - Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris

28. Satisfaction - Benny Benassi

27. We Are Your Friends - Justice vs. Simian

26. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) - C&C Music Factory

25. Missing - Everything But the Girl

24. Gypsy Woman (Shes Homeless) - Crystal Waters

23. Vogue - Madonna

22. Lady (Hear Me Tonight) - Modjo

21. I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor

20. Inspector Norse - Todd Terje

19. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Sylvester

18. Mistery of Love - Mr. Fingers

17. Dancing On My Own - Robyn

16. Cant Get You out of My Head - Kylie Minogue

15. Blue Monday - New Order

14. Levels - Avicii

13. Planet Rock - Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force

12. Inner City Life - Goldie

11. Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites - Skrillex

10. Good Times - Chic

9. Show Me Love - Robin S

8. Born Slippy (Nuxx) - Underworld

7. Supernature - Cerrone

6. Music Sounds Better With You - Stardust

5. Your Love - Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle

4. Bloc Rockin Beats - The Chemical Brothers

3. One More Time - Daft Punk

2. Groove Is in the Heart - Deee-Lite

1. I Feel Love - Donna Summer

*Estagiária sob supervisão de Charlise Morais

