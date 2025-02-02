Grammy: veja os indicados e vencedores da premiação

Acontece neste domingo (2) em Los Angeles a 67ª edição do Grammy. Confira os indicados de cada categoria — e, em negrito, os vencedores:

Melhor performance pop solo

"Bodyguard" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Apple" - Charli xcx

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

Melhor gravação de dance/eletrônica

"She's Gone, Dance On" - Disclosure

"Loved" - Four Tet

"leavemealone" - Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

"Neverender" - Justice & Tame Impala

"Witchy" - KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino

Melhor gravação de dance pop

"Make You Mine" - Madison Beer

"Von dutch" - Charli XCX

"L'Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]" - Billie Eilish

"Yes, And?" - Ariana Grande

"Got Me Started" - Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica

"BRAT" - Charli XCX

"Three" - Four Tet

"Hyperdrama" - Justice

"Timeless" - KAYTRANADA

"Telos" - Zedd

Melhor performance de americana

"YA YA" - Beyoncé

"Subtitles" - Madison Cunningham

"Don't Do Me Good" - Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves

"American Dreaming" - Sierra Ferrell

"Runaway Train" - Sarah Jarosz

"Empty Trainload Of Sky" - Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Melhor álbum de americana

"The Other Side" - T Bone Burnett

"$10 Cowboy" - Charley Crockett

"Trail Of Flowers" - Sierra Ferrell

"Polaroid Lovers" - Sarah Jarosz

"No One Gets Out Alive" - Maggie Rose

"Tigers Blood" - Waxahatchee

Melhor álbum gospel

"Covered Vol. 1" - Melvin Crispell III

"Choirmaster II (Live)" - Ricky Dillard

"Father's Day" - Kirk Franklin

"Still Karen" - Karen Clark Sheard

"More Than This" - CeCe Winans

Melhor performance ou canção gospel

"Church Doors" - Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence & Sir William James Baptist

"Yesterday" - Melvin Crispell III

"Hold On (Live)" - Ricky Dillard

"Holy Hands" - DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk, Muzik Offord & Juan Winans

"One Hallelujah" - Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton feat. Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine

Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea

"Heart Of A Human" - DOE

"When Wind Meets Fire" - Elevation Worship

"Child Of God" - Forrest Frank

"Coat Of Many Colors" - Brandon Lake

"The Maverick Way Complete" - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo

"Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini com Noah Kahan

"II MOST WANTED" - Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus

"Break Mine" - Brothers Osborne

"Bigger Houses" - Dan + Shay

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Melhor performance solo de country

"16 CARRIAGES" - Beyoncé

"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll

"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

"It Takes A Woman" - Chris Stapleton

Melhor canção country

"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" - Beyoncé

Melhor álbum de música urbana

"nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana" - Bad Bunny

"Rayo" - J Balvin

"FERXXOCALIPSIS" - Feid

"LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN" - Residente

"att." - Young Miko

Melhor álbum latino de rock ou música alternativa

"Compita del Destino" - El David Aguilar

"Pa' Tu Cuerpa" - Cimafunk

"Autopoiética" - Mon Laferte

"GRASA" - NATHY PELUSO

"¿Quién trae las cornetas?" - Rawayana

Melhor álbum de música mexicana (incluindo Tejano)

"Diamantes" - Chiquis

"Boca Chueca, Vol. 1" - Carín León

"ÉXODO" - Peso Pluma

"De Lejitos" - Jessi Uribe

Melhor álbum tropical latino

"MUEVENSE" - Marc Anthony

"Bailar" - Sheila E.

"Radio Güira" - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

"Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)" - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

"Vacilón Santiaguero" - Kiki Valera

Compositor não-clássico do ano

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrerra

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Melhor performance de R&B

"Guidance" - Jhené Aiko

"Residuals" - Chris Brown

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" - Coco Jones

"Made For Me (Live On BET)" - Muni Long

"Saturn" - SZA

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

"Wet" - Marsha Ambrosius

"Can I Have This Groove" - Kenyon Dixon

"No Lie" - Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald

"Make Me Forget" - Muni Long

"That's You" - Lucky Daye

Melhor canção R&B

"After Hours" - Kehlani

"Burning" - Tems

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" - Coco Jones

"Ruined Me" - Muni Long

"Saturn" - SZA

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo (empate)

"So Glad To Know You" - Avery*Sunshine

"En Route" - Durand Bernarr

"Bando Stone And The New World" - Childish Gambino

"Crash" - Kehlani

"Why Lawd?" - NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Melhor álbum de R&B

"11:11 (Deluxe)" - Chris Brown

"Vantablack" - Lalah Hathaway

"Revenge" - Muni Long

"Algorithm" - Lucky Daye

"Coming Home" - Usher

Melhor performance de rap

"Enough (Miami)" - Cardi B

"When The Sun Shines Again" - Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos

"NISSAN ALTIMA" - Doechii

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Like That" - Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

Melhor performance de rap melódico

"KEHLANI" - Jordan Adetunji deat. Kehlani

"SPAGHETTII" - Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell & Shaboozey

"We Still Don't Trust You" - Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd

"Big Mama" - Latto

"3:AM" - Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu

Melhor canção de rap

"Asteroids" - Rapsody feat. Hit-Boy

"Carnival" - Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid & Playboy Carti

"Like That" - Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla

Melhor videoclipe

"Tailor Swif" - A$AP Rocky

"360" - Charli xcx

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Melhor álbum vocal de pop tradicional

"À Fleur De Peau" - Cyrille Aimée

"Visions" - Norah Jones

"Good Together" - Lake Street Dive

"Impossible Dream" - Aaron Lazar

"Christmas Wish" - Gregory Porter

Produtor não-clássico do ano

Alissia

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuck

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Melhor performance de rock

"Now and Then" - The Beatles

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" - The Black Keys

"The American Dream Is Killing Me" - Green Day

"Gift Horse" - IDLES

"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam

"Broken Man" - St. Vincent

Melhor performance de metal

"Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)" - Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

"Crown of Horns" - Judas Priest

"Suffocate" - Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy

"Screaming Suicide" - Metallica

"Cellar Door" - Spiritbox

Melhor canção de rock

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" - The Black Keys

"Broken Man" - St. Vincent

"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam

"Dilemma" - Green Day

"Gift Horse" - IDLES

Melhor álbum de rock

"Happiness Bastards" - The Black Crowes

"Romance" - Fontaines D.C.

"Saviors" - Green Day

"TANGK" - Idles

"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam

"Hackney Diamonds" - The Rolling Stones

"No Name" - Jack White

Melhor performance de música alternativa

"Neon Pill" - Cage The Elephant

"Song Of The Lake" - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

"Starburster" - Fontaines D.C.

"BYE BYE" - Kim Gordon

"Flea" - St. Vincent

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

"Wild God" - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

"Charm" - Clairo

"The Collective" - Kim Gordon

"What Now" - Brittany Howard

"All Born Screaming" - St. Vincent

Melhor álbum gospel roots

"The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2" - Authentic Unlimited

"The Gospel According To Mark' - Mark D. Conklin

"Rhapsody" - The Harlem Gospel Travelers

"Church" - Cory Henry

"Loving You" - The Nelons

Melhor canção de música american roots

"Ahead Of The Game" - Mark Knopfler

"All In Good Time" - Iron & Wine feat. Fiona Apple

"All My Friends" - Aoife O'Donovan

"American Dreaming" - Sierra Ferrell

"Blame It On Eve" - Shemekia Copeland

Melhor performance de música american roots

"Blame It On Eve" - Shemekia Copeland

"Nothing In Rambling" The Fabulous Thunderbirds feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood

"Lighthouse" - Sierra Ferrell

"The Ballad Of Sally" - Anne Rhiannon Giddens

Melhor álbum de música roots regional

"25 Back To My Roots" - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

"Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival" - Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles feat. J'Wan Boudreaux

"Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival" - New Breed Brass Band feat. Trombone Shorty

"Kuini" - Kalani Pe'a

"Stories From The Battlefield" - The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Melhor performance ou canção de música cristã contemporânea

"Holy Forever (Live)" - Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson feat. CeCe Winans

"Praise" - Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore

"Firm Foundation (He Won't)" - Honor & Glory feat. Disciple

"In The Name Of Jesus" - JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music feat. Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy

"In The Room - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine

"That's My King" - CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks & Jess Russ

Melhor canção composta para mídias visuais

"Ain't No Love In Oklahoma [De "Twisters"]" - Luke Combs

"Better Place [De "Trolls 3 - Juntos Novamenter"]" - *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake

"Can't Catch Me Now [De "Jogos Vorazes: A Cantiga Dos Pássaros e Das Serpentes"] - Olivia Rodrigo

"It Never Went Away [De "Jon Batiste: American Symphony"]" - Jon Batiste

"Love Will Survive [De "O Tatuador de Auschwitz"]" - Barbra Streisand

Melhor performance de jazz

"Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)" - The Baylor Project

"Phoenix Reimagined (Live)" - Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield

"Juno" - Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

"Twinkle Twinkle Little Me" - Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner

"Little Fears" - Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts

Melhor álbum vocal de jazz

"Journey In Black" - Christie Dashiell

"Wildflowers Vol. 1" - Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner

"A Joyful Holiday" - Samara Joy

"Milton + esperanza" - Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding

"My Ideal" - Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

Melhor álbum instrumental de jazz

"Owl Song" - Ambrose Akinmusire feat. Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley

"Beyond This Place" - Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson

"Phoenix Reimagined (Live)" - Lakecia Benjamin

"Remembrance" - Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

"Solo Game" - Sullivan Fortner

Melhor álbum de grande conjunto de jazz

"Returning To Forever" - John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band

"And So It Goes" - The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

"Walk A Mile In My Shoe" - Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band

"Bianca Reimagined: Music For Paws And Persistence" - Dan Pugach Big Band

"Golden City" - Miguel Zenón

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

"Spain Forever Again" - Michel Camilo & Tomatito

"Cubop Lives!" - Zaccai Curtis

"COLLAB" - Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

"Time And Again" - Eliane Elias

"El Trio: Live in Italy" Horacio 'El Negro' Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola

"Cuba And Beyond" - Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet

"As I Travel" - Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo

"Night Reign" - Arooj Aftab

"New Blue Sun" - André 3000

"Code Derivation" - Robert Glasper

"Foreverland" - Keyon Harrold

"No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin" - Meshell Ndegeocello

Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo

"Plot Armor" - Taylor Eigsti

"Rhapsody In Blue" - Béla Fleck

"Orchestras (Live)" - Bill Frisell feat. Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan

"Mark" - Mark Guiliana

"Speak To Me" - Julian Lage

Melhor performance de música global

"Raat Ki Rani" - Arooj Aftab

"A Rock Somewhere" - Jacob Collier feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal

"Rise" - Rocky Dawuni

"Bemba Colorá" - Sheila E. feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

"Sunlight To My Soul" - Angélique Kidjo feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

"Kashira" - Masa Takumi feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

Melhor performance de música africana

"Tomorrow" - Yemi Alade

"MMS" - Asake & Wizkid

"Sensational" - Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

"Higher" - Burna Boy

"Love Me JeJe" - Tems

Melhor álbum de música global

"ALKEBULAN II" - Matt B feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

"Paisajes" - Ciro Hurtado

"Heis" - Rema

"Historias De Un Flamenco" - Antonio Rey

"Born In The Wild" - Tems

Melhor álbum de reggae

"Take It Easy" - Collie Buddz

"Party With Me" - Vybz Kartel

"Never Gets Late Here" - Shenseea

"Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)" - Artistas variados

"Evolution" - The Wailers

Melhor álbum new age, ambient ou chant

"Break Of Dawn" - Ricky Kej

"Triveni" - Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon

"Visions Of Sounds De Luxe" - Chris Redding

"Opus" - Ryuichi Sakamoto

"Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn" - Anoushka Shankar

"Warriors Of Light" - Radhika Vekaria

Melhor engenharia de álbum clássico

"Adams: Girls Of The Golden West"

"Andres: The Blind Banister"

"Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit"

"Clear Voices In The Dark"

"Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina"

Melhor engenharia de álbum não-clássico

"Algorithm"

"Cyan Blue"

"Deeper Well"

"empathogen"

"i/o"

"Short n' Sweet"

Produtor clássico do ano

Erica Brenner

Christoph Franke

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

Melhor pacote de gravação

"The Avett Brothers" - Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, diretores de arte

"Baker Hotel" - Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, diretores de arte

"BRAT" - Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, diretores de arte

"F-1 Trillion" - Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, diretores de arte

"Hounds Of Love The Baskerville Edition" - Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, diretores de arte

"Jug Band Millionaire" - Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, diretores de arte

"Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease" - Lee Pei-Tzu, diretor de arte

Melhor pacote de box ou edição limitada especial

"Half Living Things" - Patrick Galvin, diretor de arte

"Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea" - Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, diretores de arte

"In Utero" - Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, diretores de arte

"Mind Games" - Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, diretores de arte

"Unsuk Chin" - Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, diretores de arte

"We Blame Chicago" - Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kokabi, diretores de arte

Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo

"Avalon" - Roxy Music

"Genius Loves Company" - Ray Charles e artistas variados

"Henning Sommerro: Borders" - Trondheim Symphony Orchestra

"i/o (In-Side Mix)" - Peter Gabriel

"Pax" - Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet

Melhor composição instrumental

"At Last"

"Communion"

"I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time"

"Strands"

Melhor gravação de ópera

"Adams: Girls Of The Golden West" - Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale

"Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas" - The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

"Moravec: The Shining" - Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus

"Puts: The Hours" - Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus

"Saariaho: Adriana Mater" - San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas

Melhor performance de coral

"Clear Voices In The Dark" - Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble

"A Dream So Bright" Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices

"Handel: Israel In Egypt" - Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo's Fire; Apollo's Singers

"Ochre" - The Crossing

"Sheehan: Akathist" - Elizabeth Bates, Paul D'Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus

Melhor performance de música de câmara/pequeno coro

"Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles" - JACK Quartet

"Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97,

'Archduke'" - Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax

"Cerrone: Beaufort Scales" - Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble

"Home" - Miró Quartet

"Rectangles And Circumstance" - Caroline Shaw & S? Percussion

Melhor performance orquestral

"Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance" - Marin Alsop, regente (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra

"Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major" - JoAnn Falletta, regente (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

"Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina" - Gustavo Dudamel, regente (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

"Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen" - Susanna Mälkki, regente (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

"Stravinsky: The Firebird" - Esa-Pekka Salonen, regente (San Francisco Symphony)

Melhor solo clássico instrumental

"Akiho: Longing" - Andy Akiho

"Bach: Goldberg Variations" - Víkingur Ólafsson

"Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D'Arc" - Wild Up

"Entourer" - Mak Grgi? (Ensemble Dissonance)

"Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra" - Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, regente (Experiential Orchestra)

Melhor ábum vocal clássico solo

"Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price" - Karen Slack, solista; Michelle Cann, pianista

"A Change Is Gonna Come" - Nicholas Phan, solista; Palaver Strings, coro

"Newman: Bespoke Songs" - Fotina Naumenko, solista; Marika Bournaki, pianista

"Show Me The Way" - Will Liverman, solista; Jonathan King, pianista

"Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder" - Joyce DiDonato, solista; Maxim Emelyanychev, regente (Il Pomo d'Oro)

Melhor álbum de poesia falada

"CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say" - Queen Sheba

"cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series" - Omari Hardwick

"Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 In The Beginning Was The Word" - Malik Yusef

"The Heart, The Mind, The Soul" - Tank And The Bangas

"The Seven Number Ones" - Mad Skillz

Melhor gravação de audiolivro, narração e storytelling

"All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words" - artistas variados, produção de Guy Oldfield

"...And Your Ass Will Follow" - George Clinton

"Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones" - Dolly Parton

"Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration" - Jimmy Carter

"My Name Is Barbra" - Barbra Streisand

Melhor álbum de teatro musical

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Merrily We Roll Along"

"The Notebook"

"The Outsiders"

"Suffs"

"The Wiz"

Melhor arranjo instrumental ou a cappella

"Baby Elephant Walk - Encore" - Snarky Puppy

"Bridge Over Troubled Water" - Jacob Collier feat. John Legend & Tori Kelly

"Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)" - Béla Fleck feat. Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton

"Rose Without The Thorns" - Scott Hoying feat. säje & Tonality

"Silent Night" - säje

Melhor arranjo instrumental e vocal

"Alma" - säje feat. Regina Carter

"Always Come Back" - John Legend

"b i g f e e l i n g s" - WILLOW

"Last Surprise (From "Persona 5")" - The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher

"The Sound Of Silence" - Cody Fry feat. Sleeping At Last

Melhor compêndio clássico

"Akiho: BeLonging" - Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, produtores

"American Counterpoints" - Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, regente; Blanton Alspaugh, produtor

"Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode" - JoAnn Falletta, regente; Bernd Gottinger, produtor

"Mythologies II" - Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, regente; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, produtores

"Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina"- Gustavo Dudamel, regente; Dmitriy Lipay, produtor

Melhor composição clássica contemporânea

"Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello" - Andrea Casarrubios, compositor (Andrea Casarrubios)

"Coleman: Revelry" - Valerie Coleman, compositora (Decoda)

"Lang: Composition As Explanation" - David Lang, compositor (Eighth Blackbird)"

"Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina" - Gabriela Ortiz, compositora (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

"Saariaho: Adriana Mater" - Kaija Saariaho, compositora (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra)

Melhor álbum histórico

"Centennial" - King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists

"Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition" - Prince & The New Power Generation

"Paul Robeson - Voice of Freedom: His Complete" - Paul Robeson

"Pepito Y Paquito" - Pepe De Lucía e Paco De Lucía

"The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording - Super Deluxe Edition)" - Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews

Melhores notas de álbum

"After Midnight" - Ford Dabney's Syncopated Orchestras

"The Carnegie Hall Concert" - Alice Coltrane

"Centennial" - King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists

"John Culshaw - The Art Of The Producer - The Early Years 1948-55" - John Culshaw

"SONtrack Original De La Película 'Al Son De Beno'" - artistas variados

Melhor filme musical

"Jon Batiste: American Symphony" - Jon Batiste

"June" - June Carter Cash

"Kings From Queens" - Run DMC

"Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple" - Steven Van Zandt

"The Greatest Night In Pop" - artistas variados

Melhor trilha sonora para videogames e outras mídias interativas

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" - Pinar Toprak

"God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla" - Bear McCreary

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2" - John Paesano

"Star Wars Outlaws" - Wilbert Roget, II

"Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord" - Winifred Phillips, composer

Melhor trilha sonora compilada para mídia visual

"A Cor Púrpura" - artistas variados

"Deadpool & Wolverine" - artistas variados

"Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein" - London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper

"Saltburn" - artistas variados

"Twisters: The Album" - artistas variados

Melhor trilha sonora original para mídia visual (cinema e televisão)

"Ficção Americana" - Laura Karpman

"Rivais" - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

"A Cor Púrpura" - Kris Bowers

"Duna: Parte 2" - Hans Zimmer

"Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão" - Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross

Melhor álbum de comédia

"Armageddon" - Ricky Gervais

"The Dreamer" - Dave Chappelle

"The Prisoner" - Jim Gaffigan

"Someday You'll Die" - Nikki Glaser

"Where Was I" - Trevor Noah

Melhor álbum de música infantil

"Brillo, Brillo!" - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

"Creciendo" - Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

"My Favorite Dream" - John Legend

"Solid Rock Revival" - Rock For Children

"World Wide Playdate" - Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Melhor álbum folk

"American Patchwork Quartet" - American Patchwork Quartet

"Weird Faith" - Madi Diaz

"Bright Future" - Adrianne Lenker

"All My Friends" - Aoife O'Donovan

"Woodland" - Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo

"Blues Deluxe Vol.2" - Joe Bonamassa

"Blame It On Eve" - Shemekia Copeland

"Friendlytown" - Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour

"Mileage" - Ruthie Foster

"The Fury" - Antonio Vergara

Melhor álbum de blues tradicional

"Hill Country Love" - Cedric Burnside

"Struck Down" - The Fabulous Thunderbirds

"One Guitar Woman" - Sue Foley

"Sam's Place" - Little Feat

"Swingin' Live At The Church In Tulsa" - The Taj Mahal Sextet

Melhor álbum de bluegrass

"I Built A World" - Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

"Songs Of Love And Life" - The Del McCoury Band

"No Fear" - Sister Sadie

"Live Vol. 1" - Billy Strings

"Earl Jam" - Tony Trischka

"Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman" - Dan Tyminski

Melhor gravação remixada

"Alter Ego" - Doechii feat. JT, remix de KAYTRANADA

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey e David Guetta, remix de David Guetta

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter, remix de FNZ e Mark Ronson

"Jah Sees Them" - Julian Marley & Antaeus, remix de Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish

"Von dutch" - Charli xcx & A.G. Cook feat. Addison Rae, remix de A.G. Cook

