Anitta indicada, horário e onde assistir: saiba tudo sobre o VMA 2024

O MTV Video Music Awards, que celebra as melhores produções audiovisuais do ano, acontece neste domingo (10). Anitta é a única artista brasileira indicada.

O que é o MTV EMA?

O MTV European Music Awards (EMA) é uma premiação anual criada para reconhecer os maiores sucessos da música internacional. Desde 1994, o EMA celebra artistas de todos os estilos e regiões, destacando os hits que bombaram no ano.

Que horas começa?

O MTV EMA 2024 começa a partir das 17h (horário de Brasília), em Manchester, Reino Unido.

Onde assistir?

Este ano, o evento terá transmissão ao vivo pela MTV e Pluto TV, garantindo que fãs de todo o mundo possam acompanhar cada momento desse espetáculo musical.

Quem são os indicados?

Anitta é a única brasileira indicada. Ela concorre três vezes: na categoria de "Melhor montagem" ela concorre por "Mil Veces". As outras duas indicações são em "Melhor clipe latino". Nela, Anitta disputa o prêmio com "BELLAKEO", parceria com Peso Pluma, e com "Mil Veces".

Taylor Swift lidera a lista, aparecendo em 10 categorias no total, incluindo melhor videoclipe pela música "Fortnight". Se Swift levar a estatueta, considerada a mais importante da noite, ela quebrará o seu próprio recorde, se tornando a primeira artista a vencer cinco vezes na categoria.

Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados ao VMA 2024:

Vídeo do ano

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Billie Eilish - LUNCH

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Eminem - Houdini

SZA - Snooze

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Artista do ano

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Música do ano

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Artista revelação

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Performance Push

Ago. 2023: Kaliii - Area Codes

Set. 2023: GloRilla - Lick or Sum

Out. 2023: Benson Boone - In The Stars

Nov. 2023: Coco Jones - ICU

Dez. 2023: Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Jan. 2024: Jessie Murph - Wild Ones

Fev. 2024: Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Mar. 2024: Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova

Abr. 2024: Flyana Boss - yeaaa

Maio 2024: Laufey - Goddess

Jun. 2024: LE SSERAFIM - EASY

Jul. 2024: The Warning - Automatic Sun

Colaboração

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll - Wild Ones

Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Melhor hip-hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy

Eminem - Houdini

GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Gunna - fukumean

Megan Thee Stallion - BOA

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti - FE!N

Melhor R&B

Alicia Keys - Lifeline

Muni Long - Made For Me

SZA - Snooze

Tyla - Water

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage - Good Good

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Melhor alternativo

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Bleachers - Tiny Moves

Hozier - Too Sweet

Imagine Dragons - Eyes Closed

Linkin Park - Friendly Fire

Teddy Swims - Lose Control (Live)

Melhor rock

Bon Jovi - Legendary

Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove

Green Day - Dilemma

Kings of Leon - Mustang

Lenny Kravitz - Human

U2 - Atomic City

Melhor Latino

Anitta - Mil Veces

Bad Bunny - MONACO

KAROL G - MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN

Myke Towers - LALA

Peso Pluma & Anitta - BELLAKEO

Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky

Shakira & Cardi B - Puntería

Melhor afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon - Last Heartbreak Song

Burna Boy - City Boys

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay - Sensational

Tems - Love Me JeJe

Tyla - Water

USHER - Pheelz

Melhor K-pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven

LISA - Rockstar

NCT Dream - Smoothie

NewJeans - Super Shy

Stray Kids - LALALALA

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Deja Vu

Vídeo por uma causa

Alexander Stewart - if only you knew

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll - Best For Me

RAYE - Genesis.

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Melhor direção

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Bleachers - Tiny Moves

Eminem - Houdini

Megan Thee Stallion - BOA

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor fotografia

Ariana Grande -- "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" -- Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Charli xcx -- "Von dutch" -- Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa -- "Illusion" -- Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo -- "obsessed" -- Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro -- "Touching The Sky" -- Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone -- "Fortnight" -- Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

Melhor coreografia

Bleachers - Tiny Moves

Dua Lipa - Houdini

LISA - Rockstar

Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky

Tate McRae - Greedy

Troye Sivan - Rush

Melhores efeitos visuais

Ariana Grande - the boy is mine

Eminem - Houdini

Justin Timberlake - Selfish

Megan Thee Stallion - BOA

Olivia Rodrigo - get him back!

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor direção de arte