Anitta indicada, horário e onde assistir: saiba tudo sobre o VMA 2024

Anitta é a única artista brasileira indicada ao VMA Imagem: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
do UOL

Colaboração para Splash, em Salvador

10/11/2024 12h47

O MTV Video Music Awards, que celebra as melhores produções audiovisuais do ano, acontece neste domingo (10). Anitta é a única artista brasileira indicada.

O que é o MTV EMA?

O MTV European Music Awards (EMA) é uma premiação anual criada para reconhecer os maiores sucessos da música internacional. Desde 1994, o EMA celebra artistas de todos os estilos e regiões, destacando os hits que bombaram no ano.

Que horas começa?

O MTV EMA 2024 começa a partir das 17h (horário de Brasília), em Manchester, Reino Unido.

Onde assistir?

Este ano, o evento terá transmissão ao vivo pela MTV e Pluto TV, garantindo que fãs de todo o mundo possam acompanhar cada momento desse espetáculo musical.

Quem são os indicados?

Anitta é a única brasileira indicada. Ela concorre três vezes: na categoria de "Melhor montagem" ela concorre por "Mil Veces". As outras duas indicações são em "Melhor clipe latino". Nela, Anitta disputa o prêmio com "BELLAKEO", parceria com Peso Pluma, e com "Mil Veces".

Taylor Swift lidera a lista, aparecendo em 10 categorias no total, incluindo melhor videoclipe pela música "Fortnight". Se Swift levar a estatueta, considerada a mais importante da noite, ela quebrará o seu próprio recorde, se tornando a primeira artista a vencer cinco vezes na categoria.

Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados ao VMA 2024:

Vídeo do ano

  • Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)
  • Billie Eilish - LUNCH
  • Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • SZA - Snooze
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Artista do ano

  • Ariana Grande
  • Bad Bunny
  • Eminem
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Música do ano

  • Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
  • Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
  • Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Artista revelação

  • Benson Boone
  • Chappell Roan
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims
  • Tyla

Performance Push

  • Ago. 2023: Kaliii - Area Codes
  • Set. 2023: GloRilla - Lick or Sum
  • Out. 2023: Benson Boone - In The Stars
  • Nov. 2023: Coco Jones - ICU
  • Dez. 2023: Victoria Monét - On My Mama
  • Jan. 2024: Jessie Murph - Wild Ones
  • Fev. 2024: Teddy Swims - Lose Control
  • Mar. 2024: Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova
  • Abr. 2024: Flyana Boss - yeaaa
  • Maio 2024: Laufey - Goddess
  • Jun. 2024: LE SSERAFIM - EASY
  • Jul. 2024: The Warning - Automatic Sun

Colaboração

  • Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy
  • GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be
  • Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll - Wild Ones
  • Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven
  • Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor pop

  • Camila Cabello
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift

Melhor hip-hop

  • Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • GloRilla - Yeah Glo!
  • Gunna - fukumean
  • Megan Thee Stallion - BOA
  • Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti - FE!N

Melhor R&B

  • Alicia Keys - Lifeline
  • Muni Long - Made For Me
  • SZA - Snooze
  • Tyla - Water
  • USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage - Good Good
  • Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Melhor alternativo

  • Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
  • Bleachers - Tiny Moves
  • Hozier - Too Sweet
  • Imagine Dragons - Eyes Closed
  • Linkin Park - Friendly Fire
  • Teddy Swims - Lose Control (Live)

Melhor rock

  • Bon Jovi - Legendary
  • Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
  • Green Day - Dilemma
  • Kings of Leon - Mustang
  • Lenny Kravitz - Human
  • U2 - Atomic City

Melhor Latino

  • Anitta - Mil Veces
  • Bad Bunny - MONACO
  • KAROL G - MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN
  • Myke Towers - LALA
  • Peso Pluma & Anitta - BELLAKEO
  • Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky
  • Shakira & Cardi B - Puntería

Melhor afrobeats

  • Ayra Starr ft. Giveon - Last Heartbreak Song
  • Burna Boy - City Boys
  • Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay - Sensational
  • Tems - Love Me JeJe
  • Tyla - Water
  • USHER - Pheelz

Melhor K-pop

  • Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven
  • LISA - Rockstar
  • NCT Dream - Smoothie
  • NewJeans - Super Shy
  • Stray Kids - LALALALA
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Deja Vu

Vídeo por uma causa

  • Alexander Stewart - if only you knew
  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
  • Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
  • Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll - Best For Me
  • RAYE - Genesis.
  • Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Melhor direção

  • Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)
  • Bleachers - Tiny Moves
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • Megan Thee Stallion - BOA
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor fotografia

  • Ariana Grande -- "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" -- Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
  • Charli xcx -- "Von dutch" -- Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
  • Dua Lipa -- "Illusion" -- Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
  • Olivia Rodrigo -- "obsessed" -- Cinematography by Marz Miller
  • Rauw Alejandro -- "Touching The Sky" -- Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone -- "Fortnight" -- Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

Melhor coreografia

  • Bleachers - Tiny Moves
  • Dua Lipa - Houdini
  • LISA - Rockstar
  • Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky
  • Tate McRae - Greedy
  • Troye Sivan - Rush

Melhores efeitos visuais

  • Ariana Grande - the boy is mine
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • Justin Timberlake - Selfish
  • Megan Thee Stallion - BOA
  • Olivia Rodrigo - get him back!
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor direção de arte

  • Charli xcx - 360"
  • LISA - Rockstar
  • Olivia Rodrigo - bad idea right?
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
  • Anitta - Mil Veces
  • Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • LISA - Rockstar
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

