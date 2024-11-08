Topo
Entretenimento

Grammy 2025: Anitta, Beyoncé e Taylor Swift são indicadas; veja a lista completa

08/11/2024 14h48

A Recording Academy, a Academia de Gravação americana, divulgou, nesta sexta-feira, 8, a lista de indicados ao Grammy 2025. Entre os destaques, está a brasileira Anitta, indicada na categoria Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino.

A cantora Beyoncé lidera com 11 indicações, mas Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX e Chappel Roan também aparecem nas principais categorias. Veja a lista de indicados (em atualização):

Música do ano

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Taylor Swift e Post Malone - Fortnight

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Beyoncé - Texas Hold Em

Revelação do ano

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Álbum do Ano

New Blue Sun - André 3000

Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé

Short n Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Brat - Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

Gravação do Ano

Now And Then - The Beatles

Texas Hold Em - Beyoncé

Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

360 - Charli xcx

Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan

Fortnight - Taylor Swift e Post Malone

Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino

Anitta - Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi - El Viaje

Kany García - García

Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Melhor performance solo pop

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - Apple

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine - Remix

Beyoncé e Post Malone - Leviis Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift - Us.

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Melhor álbum pop vocal

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica

Disclosure - Shes Gone, Dance On

Four Tet - Loved

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone

Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender

Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy

Melhor gravação de dance pop

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Billie Eilish - LAmour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Melhor Álbum de Música Dance/Eletrônica

Charli XCX - Brat

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

Kaytranada - Timeless

Zedd - Telos

Melhor gravação remixada

Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae

Doechii & Kaytranada e JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)

Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

Melhor performance de rock

The Beatles - Now and Then

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Melhor performance de metal

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose e Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Melhor canção de rock

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Melhor Álbum de Rock

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Melhor performance de música alternativa

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

St. Vincent - Flea

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God

St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

Melhor performance de R&B

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA - Saturn

Melhor performance tradicional de R&B

Kenyon Dixon - Can I Have This Groove

Lalah Hathaway e Michael McDonald - No Lie

Lucky Daye - Thats You

Marsha Ambrosius - Wet

Muni Long - Make Me Forget

Melhor canção de R&B

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Kehlani - After Hours

Muni Long - Ruined Me

SZA - Saturn

Tems - Burning

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You

Childish Gambino - Bando Stone and the New World

Durand Bernarr - En Route

Kehlani - Crash

NxWorries - Why Lawd?

Melhor Álbum de R&B

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Muni Long - Revenge

Usher - Coming Home

Melhor performance de rap

Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock e Posdnuos - When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii - Nissan Altima

Eminem - Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Glorilla - Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Melhor performance de rap melódico

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Dont Trust You

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)

Latto - Big Mama

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Melhor canção de rap

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Glorilla - Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Rapsody & Hit-Boy - Asteroids

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid e Playboi Carti - Carnival

Melhor álbum de rap

Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Dont Trust You

J. Cole - Might Delete Later

Melhor álbum de poesia falada

Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word

Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series

Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say

Skillz - The Seven Number Ones

Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul

Melhor performance de jazz

The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis com Troy Roberts - Little Fears

Lakecia Benjamin com Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal

Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza

Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday

Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz

Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance

Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game

Melhor Álbum de Grande Conjunto de Jazz

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes

Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined

John Beasley com Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning to Forever

Miguel Zenón - Golden City

Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk a Mile in My Shoe

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino

Donald Vega com Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel

Eliane Elias - Time and Again

Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab

Horacio El Negro Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live in Italy

Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again

Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives!

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo

Arooj Aftab - Night Reign

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Keyon Harrold - Foreverland

Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin

Robert Glasper - Code Derivation

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional

Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream

Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau

Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish

Lake Street Dive - Good Together

Norah Jones - Visions

Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo

Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue

Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)

Julian Lage - Speak to Me

Mark Guiliana - Mark

Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor

Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical

Hells Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Melhor performance solo country

Beyoncé - 16 Carriages

Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Melhor performance duo ou grupo de country

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted

Brothers Osborne - Break Mine

Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too

Post Malone e Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Melhor canção country

Beyoncé - Texas Hold Em

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Produtor do Ano, Não-Clássico

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "DMile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Compositor do Ano, Não-Clássico

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

