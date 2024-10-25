Beatles: nova versão de 'Be Here Now (Take 8)', gravada em 1972 por George Harrison, é lançada

A nova versão de Be Here Now (Take 8), gravada em 12 de outubro de 1972 por George Harrison, foi lançada na sexta-feira, 25. O material celebra o 50º aniversário de Living in the Material World, álbum de estúdio do ex-Beatle do qual a música faz parte.

O videoclipe da música é dirigido por Mathew Newton e Leah Marie Newton, e traz ilustrações do livro da Fundação Ram Dass. A música também tem uma mixagem inédita de Paul Hicks.

O segundo álbum solo do artista também contou recentemente com uma versão acústica de Give Me Love. Dhani e Olivia Harrison prepararam diversos lançamentos para a comemoração de 50 anos de Living in The Material World, que foi completamente remixado a partir das fitas originais. A variação será oferecida de maneira física e digital, contém 12 versões inéditas de cada faixa, um Blu-ray com todas as músicas, além das inéditas de Dolby Atmos, e um single exclusivo de Sunshine Life For Me, com Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson e Rick Danko, da The Band, e Ringo Starr.

Olivia Harrison falou mais sobre o álbum: "Espero que você revisite Living in the Material World ou o descubra pela primeira vez e, ao ouvir, compartilhe o desejo de George para si mesmo e para a humanidade Dê-me amor, dê-me paz na Terra", finalizou.

Veja as faixas que estarão presentes no Blu-ray de 'Living in the Material World'

Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (2024 Mix)

Sue Me, Sue You Blues (2024 Mix)

The Light That Has Lighted the World (2024 Mix)

Dont Let Me Wait Too Long (2024 Mix)

Who Can See It (2024 Mix)

Living in the Material World (2024 Mix)

The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (2024 Mix)

Be Here Now (2024 Mix)

Try Some Buy Some (2024 Mix)

The Day the World Gets Round (2024 Mix)

That Is All (2024 Mix)

Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)

The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)

Dont Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)

Who Can See It (Take 93)

Living in the Material World (Take 31)

The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)

Be Here Now (Take 8)

Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)

The Day the World Gets Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)

That Is All (Take 24)

Miss ODell (2024 Mix)

Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)