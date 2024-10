Jennie lança novo single, e Seunghan retorna ao Riize depois de 11 meses

katseye ft. #yeonjun - touch



"honey i was tied up, sorry

you know right? i eat a lot but skipped my lunch

ghosting? no, you're misunderstanding

won't be out of touch, all my fault, just let go of it

come on i'm begging you so please

when the phone is quiet i feel

like i'm riley? pic.twitter.com/nMNBvQbvX3