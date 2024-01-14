O que é o Critics Choice Awards, prêmio 'termômetro' do Oscar
O Critics Choice Awards 2024 acontece hoje (14), às 21h, e será transmitido pela HBO Max. A cerimônia premia os melhores filmes e séries do ano.
Termômetro do Oscar
Critics Choice Awards (CCA) é a maior associação de críticos dos Estados Unidos e do Canadá. Ela promove anualmente uma premiação, representando centenas de críticos de mídia e jornalistas de entretenimento.
Os votantes precisam ser críticos de cinema ou jornalistas de TV que, em sua cobertura, tenha feito a cobertura de produções para um público amplo. Os críticos que trabalham com veículos online, devem ser os principais de seus sites.
Atualmente, a associação conta com 659. Os nomes estão disponíveis no site oficial da associação.
O evento também é conhecido por ser um bom termômetro das indicações ao Oscar. Os vencedores tendem a ser também indicados ao Oscar e, por muitas vezes, os favoritos.
A atriz, comediante e apresentadora de TV Chelsea Handler será responsável por comandar a 29ª edição do Critics Choice Awards. Ela foi anunciada em dezembro do ano passado.
Confira os indicados ao Critics Choice Awards 2024:
Melhor Filme
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- A Cor Púrpura
- The Holdovers
- Assassinos da Lua das Flores
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Pobres Criaturas
- Saltburn
Melhor Ator
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Melhor Atriz
- Lily Gladstone - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomia de Uma Queda
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Pobres Criaturas
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Pobres Criaturas
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - A Cor Púrpura
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Melhor Atriz ou Ator Mirim
- Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie
- Calah Lane - Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner - Anatomia de Uma Queda
- Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator
Melhor elenco
- Air
- Barbie
- A Cor Púrpura
- The Holdovers
- Assassinos da Lua das Flores
- Oppenheimer
Melhor Direção
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Pobres Criaturas
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Alexander Payne - The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Melhor Roteiro Original
- Samy Burch - May December
- Alex Convery - Air
- Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie
- David Hemingson - The Holdovers
- Celine Song - Past Lives
Melhor Roteiro Adaptado
- Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
- Cord Jefferson - American Fiction
- Tony McNamara - Pobres Criaturas
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Melhor Fotografia
- Matthew Libatique - Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
- Robbie Ryan - Pobres Criaturas
- Linus Sandgren - Saltburn
- Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek - Pobres Criaturas
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - Asteroid City
Melhor Edição
- William Goldenberg - Air
- Nick Houy - Barbie
- Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Pobres Criaturas
- Thelma Schoonmaker - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
- Michelle Tesoro - Maestro
Melhor Figurino
- Jacqueline Durran - Barbie
- Lindy Hemming - Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - A Cor Púrpura
- Holly Waddington - Pobres Criaturas
- Jacqueline West - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
- Janty Yates, David Crossman - Napoleão
Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem
- Barbie
- A Cor Púrpura
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Pobres Criaturas
- Priscilla
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- The Creator
- Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Pobres Criaturas
- Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso
Melhor Comédia
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- Que Horas Eu Te Pego?
- Pobres Criaturas
Melhor Animação
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elementos
- Nimona
- Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira
- Anatomia de uma Queda
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Sociedade da Neve
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Melhor Música Original
- "Dance the Night" - Barbie
- "I'm Just Ken" - Barbie
- "Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- "Road to Freedom" - Rustin
- "This Wish" - Wish
- "What Was I Made For" - Barbie
Melhor Trilha Sonora
- Jerskin Fendrix - Pobres Criaturas
- Michael Giacchino - Sociedade da Neve
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Daniel Pemberton - Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso
- Robbie Robertson - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Melhor série de drama
- The Crown (Netflix)
- A Diplomata (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Succession (HBO)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO)
- Tom Hiddleston - Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant - Justified: Cidade Primitiva (FX)
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO)
- Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent: Agente Especial (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis - Justified: Cidade Primitiva (FX)
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO)
- Keri Russell - A Diplomata (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO)
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
- Khalid Abdalla - The Crown (Netflix)
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Ron Cephas Jones - Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
- Matthew MacFadyen - Succession (HBO)
- Ke Huy Quan - Loki (Disney+)
- Rufus Sewell - A Diplomata (Netflix)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
- Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (Netflix)
- Sophia Di Martino - Loki (Disney+)
- Celia Rose Gooding - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Karen Pittman - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Melhor série de comédia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO | Max)
- O Urso (FX)
- Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Falando a Real (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Drew Tarver - The Other Two (HBO)
- Jeremy Allen White - O Urso (FX)
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs (FX)
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Rachel Brosnahan - Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri - O Urso (FX)
- Bridget Everett - Alguém em Algum Lugar (HBO)
- Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harrison Ford - Falando a Real (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- James Marsden - Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - O Urso (FX)
- Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein - Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jessica Williams - Falando a Real (Apple TV+)
Melhor série limitada
- Treta (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
- Amor & Morte (HBO)
- Assassinato no Fim do Mundo (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
Melhor filme para TV
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Finestkind (Paramount+)
- Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Ninguém Vai te Salvar (Hulu)
- Quiz Lady (Hulu)
- Reality (HBO)
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland - The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland - The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Steven Yeun - Treta (Netflix)
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Kaitlyn Dever - Ninguém Vai te Salvar (Hulu)
- Brie Larson - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley - A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney - Reality (HBO)
- Juno Temple - Fargo (FX)
- Ali Wong - Beef (Netflix)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Taylor Kitsch - Império da Dor (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons - Amor & Morte (HBO)
- Lewis Pullman - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
- Liev Schreiber - A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Justin Theroux - Os Encanadores da Casa Branca (HBO)
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Maria Bello - Beef (Netflix)
- Billie Boullet - A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Willa Fitzgerald - A Queda da Casa de Usher (Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
- Mary McDonnell - A Queda da Casa de Usher (Netflix)
- Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Melhor série em língua não-inglesa
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
- Lupin (Netflix)
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
Melhor série animada
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob's Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO)
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO)
Melhor talk show
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Melhor especial de comédia
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO)
- John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes - I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)
