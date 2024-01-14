Topo
Entretenimento

Critics Choice Awards 2024: data, horário e onde assistir à premiação

Barbie quebrou o recorde de indicações do Critics Choice Awards - Divulgação/Warner Bros
Barbie quebrou o recorde de indicações do Critics Choice Awards Imagem: Divulgação/Warner Bros
do UOL

Do UOL, em São Paulo

14/01/2024 12h00

O Critics Choice Awards 2024 acontece neste domingo (14), às 21h (de Brasília).

A transmissão ao vivo da 29ª edição da premiação será na TNT (TV) e na HBO Max (streaming).

O evento antecede o Oscar — que será em março — e celebra as escolhas da crítica do cinema e da televisão.

'Barbie' tem recorde de indicações

O principal destaque é o filme "Barbie", de Greta Gerwig. São 18 indicações, representando o maior número da história do prêmio.

Entre as indicações estão: melhor filme, melhor direção (Greta Gerwig), melhor atriz (Margot Robbie), melhor ator coadjuvante (Ryan Gosling) e melhor atriz coadjuvante (America Ferrera).

Os concorrentes são "Oppenheimer" e "Pobres Criaturas", que somam 13 indicações cada.

Veja os indicados no Critics Choice Awards 2024

Melhor Filme

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • A Cor Púrpura
  • The Holdovers
  • Assassinos da Lua das Flores
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Pobres Criaturas
  • Saltburn

Melhor Ator

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Melhor Atriz

  • Lily Gladstone - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomia de Uma Queda
  • Greta Lee - Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Margot Robbie - Barbie
  • Emma Stone - Pobres Criaturas

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

  • Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Charles Melton - May December
  • Mark Ruffalo - Pobres Criaturas

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - A Cor Púrpura
  • America Ferrera - Barbie
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Julianne Moore - May December
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Melhor Atriz ou Ator Mirim

  • Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
  • Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie
  • Calah Lane - Wonka
  • Milo Machado Graner - Anatomia de Uma Queda
  • Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
  • Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator

Melhor elenco

  • Air
  • Barbie
  • A Cor Púrpura
  • The Holdovers
  • Assassinos da Lua das Flores
  • Oppenheimer

Melhor Direção

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig - Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - Pobres Criaturas
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Alexander Payne - The Holdovers
  • Martin Scorsese - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Melhor Roteiro Original

  • Samy Burch - May December
  • Alex Convery - Air
  • Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer - Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie
  • David Hemingson - The Holdovers
  • Celine Song - Past Lives

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

  • Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
  • Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
  • Cord Jefferson - American Fiction
  • Tony McNamara - Pobres Criaturas
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Melhor Fotografia

  • Matthew Libatique - Maestro
  • Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie
  • Rodrigo Prieto - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
  • Robbie Ryan - Pobres Criaturas
  • Linus Sandgren - Saltburn
  • Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer

Melhor Direção de Arte

  • Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn
  • Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer
  • Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
  • Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie
  • James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek - Pobres Criaturas
  • Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - Asteroid City

Melhor Edição

  • William Goldenberg - Air
  • Nick Houy - Barbie
  • Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Pobres Criaturas
  • Thelma Schoonmaker - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
  • Michelle Tesoro - Maestro

Melhor Figurino

  • Jacqueline Durran - Barbie
  • Lindy Hemming - Wonka
  • Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - A Cor Púrpura
  • Holly Waddington - Pobres Criaturas
  • Jacqueline West - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
  • Janty Yates, David Crossman - Napoleão

Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem

  • Barbie
  • A Cor Púrpura
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Pobres Criaturas
  • Priscilla

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

  • The Creator
  • Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • Pobres Criaturas
  • Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso

Melhor Comédia

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Bottoms
  • The Holdovers
  • Que Horas Eu Te Pego?
  • Pobres Criaturas

Melhor Animação

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elementos
  • Nimona
  • Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • Wish

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

  • Anatomia de uma Queda
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Perfect Days
  • Sociedade da Neve
  • The Taste of Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Melhor Música Original

  • "Dance the Night" - Barbie
  • "I'm Just Ken" - Barbie
  • "Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • "Road to Freedom" - Rustin
  • "This Wish" - Wish
  • "What Was I Made For" - Barbie

Melhor Trilha Sonora

  • Jerskin Fendrix - Pobres Criaturas
  • Michael Giacchino - Sociedade da Neve
  • Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
  • Daniel Pemberton - Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso
  • Robbie Robertson - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
  • Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Melhor série de drama

  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • A Diplomata (Netflix)
  • The Last of Us (HBO)
  • Loki (Disney+)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
  • Succession (HBO)
  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO)
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki (Disney+)
  • Timothy Olyphant - Justified: Cidade Primitiva (FX)
  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO)
  • Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent: Agente Especial (ABC)
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Aunjanue Ellis - Justified: Cidade Primitiva (FX)
  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO)
  • Keri Russell - A Diplomata (Netflix)
  • Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO)
  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Khalid Abdalla - The Crown (Netflix)
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Ron Cephas Jones - Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
  • Matthew MacFadyen - Succession (HBO)
  • Ke Huy Quan - Loki (Disney+)
  • Rufus Sewell - A Diplomata (Netflix)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (Netflix)
  • Sophia Di Martino - Loki (Disney+)
  • Celia Rose Gooding - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
  • Karen Pittman - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Melhor série de comédia

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO | Max)
  • O Urso (FX)
  • Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Poker Face (Peacock)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Falando a Real (Apple TV+)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Drew Tarver - The Other Two (HBO)
  • Jeremy Allen White - O Urso (FX)
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Rachel Brosnahan - Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Ayo Edebiri - O Urso (FX)
  • Bridget Everett - Alguém em Algum Lugar (HBO)
  • Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • Harrison Ford - Falando a Real (Apple TV+)
  • Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • James Marsden - Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - O Urso (FX)
  • Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Alex Borstein - Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Jessica Williams - Falando a Real (Apple TV+)

Melhor série limitada

  • Treta (Netflix)
  • Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
  • Fargo (FX)
  • Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
  • Amor & Morte (HBO)
  • Assassinato no Fim do Mundo (FX)
  • A Small Light (National Geographic)

Melhor filme para TV

  • The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
  • Finestkind (Paramount+)
  • Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
  • Ninguém Vai te Salvar (Hulu)
  • Quiz Lady (Hulu)
  • Reality (HBO)

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Tom Holland - The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
  • David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
  • Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
  • Kiefer Sutherland - The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
  • Steven Yeun - Treta (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Kaitlyn Dever - Ninguém Vai te Salvar (Hulu)
  • Brie Larson - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
  • Bel Powley - A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Sydney Sweeney - Reality (HBO)
  • Juno Temple - Fargo (FX)
  • Ali Wong - Beef (Netflix)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Taylor Kitsch - Império da Dor (Netflix)
  • Jesse Plemons - Amor & Morte (HBO)
  • Lewis Pullman - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
  • Liev Schreiber - A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Justin Theroux - Os Encanadores da Casa Branca (HBO)

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Maria Bello - Beef (Netflix)
  • Billie Boullet - A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Willa Fitzgerald - A Queda da Casa de Usher (Netflix)
  • Aja Naomi King - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
  • Mary McDonnell - A Queda da Casa de Usher (Netflix)
  • Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Melhor série em língua não-inglesa

  • Bargain (Paramount+)
  • The Glory (Netflix)
  • The Good Mothers (Hulu)
  • The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
  • Lupin (Netflix)
  • Mask Girl (Netflix)
  • Moving (Hulu)

Melhor série animada

  • Bluey (Disney+)
  • Bob's Burgers (Fox)
  • Harley Quinn (HBO)
  • Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
  • Young Love (HBO)

Melhor talk show

  • The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Melhor especial de comédia

  • Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
  • Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
  • John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO)
  • John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
  • Wanda Sykes - I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)

As mais lidas agora

LUCINDA VAI ACORDAR DO COMA em TERRA E PAIXÃO? Cena com filho vai emocionar

O que os idosos das cidades com mais centenários do mundo fazem em comum?

Wanessa revela que está com abstinência de 'sentir o gosto' do namorado

Entretenimento

Splash

Quem vai sair do BBB hoje? Parcial da enquete UOL tem nova troca de posição

Splash

Após descobrir segredo de Irene, Graça se desespera em 'Terra e Paixão'

Splash

Após atrito com Rodriguinho por calcinha, Beatriz interroga: 'Cueca pode?'

LUCINDA VAI ACORDAR DO COMA em TERRA E PAIXÃO? Cena com filho vai emocionar

Splash

Pedido de desculpas de Davi queima mais Nizam que a ele, diz Dieguinho

Splash

Geisy Arruda posa de biquíni para se bronzear em dia de sol

Splash

Rodriguinho brinca de novo com compulsão alimentar de Yasmin: 'Mordaça'

Splash

Atriz de 'The Boys' impressiona com mudanças no rosto

Splash

Letícia Spiller posa nua e compartilha cliques: 'Estou me amando'

Splash

BBB: Nizam aperta botão misterioso e escolhe 3 brothers para Quarto Amarelo

Splash

Brothers pedem selinho entre Matteus e Deniziane, e sisters criticam

Splash

Motivo da Xepa? Vanessa Lopes diz não ter amigas mulheres no BBB 24

Wanessa revela que está com abstinência de 'sentir o gosto' do namorado

Estadão Conteúdo

BBB 24: Wanessa diz o que fará quando reencontrar Dado Dolabella; relembre romance e polêmicas

Wanessa Camargo, do grupo Camarote do BBB 24, revelou o que fará quando reencontrar seu namorado, Dado Dolabella,...

NÃO ACABOU NO AO VIVO: Confira lavação de roupa suja após Sincerão no BBB

Ana Hickmann ABRE O JOGO sobre relacionamento com Edu Guedes

Pai de Yasmin dá conselho controverso: 'não há necessidade de mostrar a...'

Splash

Beijo surpresa, mãe brava e emoção: Os melhores momentos do 75º Emmy

Estadão Conteúdo

Assessoria de Ana Hickmann nega namoro da apresentadora com Edu Guedes

Nesta terça-feira, 16, a assessoria da apresentadora Ana Hickmann negou que ela esteja namorando o chef e também...

Estadão Conteúdo

Sidney Magal revela ser bissexual e já ter sentido atração por homem

O cantor Sidney Magal revelou que é bissexual durante a sua primeira participação no Roda Viva, programa da TV...

Splash

Enquete UOL paredão BBB 24: Quem vai sair hoje? Votação pode surpreender

Estadão Conteúdo

Mila de Jesus, influenciadora brasileira que morava nos EUA, morre aos 35 anos

A influenciadora brasileira Mila de Jesus, de 35 anos, morreu na sexta-feira, 12, em Boston, EUA, cidade onde...

Splash

Brothers criticam posicionamento de sister no BBB 24: 'Ela é malandra'

Splash

Fernanda diz não duvidar que Rodriguinho desista do BBB 24: 'Falta de jogo'

Estadão Conteúdo

MC Bin Laden diz que novo paredão do 'BBB 24' dará resposta ao seu grupo

Na noite desta terça-feira, 16, o terceiro paredão do BBB 24 vai eliminar Davi, Lucas Pizane ou Beatriz. Enquanto...

Splash

Com câncer, atriz de 'Barrados' faz lista de quem não entrará em funeral

Universa

Mensagens de aniversário para irmã: 70 frases especiais que demonstram amor

Splash

Mark Ruffalo expõe incômodo com cenas de sexo em filme: 'Alguém quer ver?'

Splash

BBB 24: Pizane critica fala de Bin Laden: 'Me deixou de anteninha ligada'

Splash

Xororó posa com Tom Cavalcante e confunde filha de Chitãozinho: 'Meu pai'

Splash

Saryne: Pizane cava a própria eliminação e Davi sai prejudicado do Sincerão

Splash

Participante se aproxima de emparedado e pode virar o jogo, mostra parcial

Splash

K-pop: conheça EXO, o grupo que MC Bin Laden tem tatuado no braço

Splash

'Terra e Paixão': Lucinda acorda do coma? Filho faz milagre e causa emoção

Estadão Conteúdo

Bruna Marquezine se torna cidadã italiana e mostra passaporte nas redes sociais

Bruna Marquezine compartilhou, em seu Instagram, uma foto de seu passaporte italiano. A atriz ainda escreveu na...

Splash

Ana Maria relembra 1º beijo gay das novelas brasileiras: 'Foi meio xoxo'

Splash

Atriz surpreende ao expor número de vezes que transa por mês com o marido

Splash

Enquete UOL BBB 24: Beatriz desaponta e aparece com chances reais de sair

Universa

Noiva é detida em pleno casamento e vai de véu e grinalda para a prisão

Reuters

Elton John entra em lista de vencedores de Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - O músico Elton John foi elevado ao raro status de EGOT na segunda-feira, quando uma...

Splash

Cauã Reymond invade Mais Você ao vivo: 'Lá no Encontro não tinha comida'

Na Sua Tela

Claro se une a Netflix para dar streaming 'de graça' em jogada arriscada

Splash

Liniker se manifesta após ser chamada de arrogante: 'Mereço ter minha vida'

Estadão Conteúdo

Lucas Luigi coleciona memes nas redes sociais com uma semana no 'BBB 24'

Participante do grupo pipoca, Lucas Luigi vem chamando cada vez mais a atenção dos internautas nas redes sociais....

Splash

Daniel Kaluuya diz por que recusou ação com atores brancos menos sucedidos

Splash

Andressa Urach diz que vai realizar fetiche: 'Mais chocante que já fiz'

Tilt

Contra 'gatonet', TV paga inclui Netflix e Globoplay em pacotes no Brasil