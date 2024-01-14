Topo
Entretenimento

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Com 8 prêmios, 'Oppenheimer' desbanca 'Barbie'

Ruth De Jong, Alden Ehrenreich, Emma Thomas, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy e Christopher Nolan aceitam o prêmio de Melhor Filme de "Oppenheimer" - Getty Images for Critics Choice
Ruth De Jong, Alden Ehrenreich, Emma Thomas, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy e Christopher Nolan aceitam o prêmio de Melhor Filme de 'Oppenheimer' Imagem: Getty Images for Critics Choice
do UOL

De Splash, em São Paulo

14/01/2024 19h58

O Critics Choice Awards 2024 aconteceu na noite do último domingo (14) e premiou os melhores do cinema e televisão, segundo a Critics Choice Awards (CCA), a maior associação de críticos dos Estados Unidos e do Canadá. O prêmio é conhecido como um importante "termômetro para o Oscar".

O grande vencedor da noite foi "Oppenheimer", que levou oito prêmios. O filme ganhou nas seguintes categorias: Melhor Ator Coadjuvante, Melhor Fotografia, Melhor Elenco, Melhor Edição, Melhor Trilha Sonora, Melhor Efeitos Visuais, Melhor Diretor e Melhor Filme.

Relacionadas

O que é o Critics Choice Awards, prêmio 'termômetro' do Oscar

Critics Choice Awards 2024: data, horário e onde assistir à premiação

Critics Choice Awards 2024: confira o look dos famosos

Já "Barbie", o grande queridinho da público, levou seis prêmios. São eles: Melhor Roteiro Original, Melhor Música Original, Melhor Direção de Arte, Melhor Maquiagem e Cabelo, Melhor Comédia e Melhor Figurino.

Entre as séries, "O Urso", "Succession" e "Treta" ganharam as principais: Melhor Série de Comédia, Melhor Série Dramática e Melhor Série Limitada, respectivamente. "O Urso" e "Treta" levaram para casa quatro prêmios cada, e "Succession" conquistou três.

A atriz, comediante e apresentadora de TV Chelsea Handler foi a responsável por comandar a 29ª edição da cerimônia. Ela divertiu bastante o público.

Veja o look dos famosos e os melhores momentos!

Confira abaixo os vencedores do Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Melhor Filme

American Fiction

Barbie

A Cor Púrpura

Os Rejeitados

Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Vidas Passadas

Pobres Criaturas

Saltburn

Cillian Murphy vive J. Robert Oppenheimer, cientista oscila entre a ambição e a responsabilidade de liderar o projeto que desenvolveu a bomba atômica - Divulgação - Divulgação
Cillian Murphy vive J. Robert Oppenheimer, cientista oscila entre a ambição e a responsabilidade de liderar o projeto que desenvolveu a bomba atômica
Imagem: Divulgação

Melhor Direção

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Pobres Criaturas

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne - Os Rejeitados

Martin Scorsese - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Melhor Atriz

Lily Gladstone - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Sandra Hüller - Anatomia de Uma Queda

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Pobres Criaturas

Emma Stone venceu como Melhor Atriz por 'Pobres Criaturas' - Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images - Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images
Emma Stone venceu como Melhor Atriz por 'Pobres Criaturas'
Imagem: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Melhor Ator

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - Os Rejeitados

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - A Cor Púrpura

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - Segredos de Um Escândalo

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - Os Rejeitados

Da'Vine Joy Randolph aceita o Critics Choice Awards por 'Os Rejeitados' - Getty Images for Critics Choice - Getty Images for Critics Choice
Da'Vine Joy Randolph aceita o Critics Choice Awards por 'Os Rejeitados'
Imagem: Getty Images for Critics Choice

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Pobres Criaturas

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV

Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch - Império da Dor (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons - Amor & Morte (HBO)

Lewis Pullman - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber - A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux - Os Encanadores da Casa Branca (HBO)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV

Maria Bello - Treta (Netflix)

Billie Boullet - A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald - A Queda da Casa de Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell - A Queda da Casa de Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Khalid Abdalla - The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Ron Cephas Jones - Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen - Succession (HBO)

Ke Huy Quan - Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell - A Diplomata (Netflix)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino - Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford - Falando a Real (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden - Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - O Urso (FX)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Alex Borstein - Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Jessica Williams - Falando a Real (Apple TV+)

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Kaitlyn Dever - Ninguém Vai te Salvar (Hulu)
  • Brie Larson - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
  • Bel Powley - A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Sydney Sweeney - Reality (HBO)
  • Juno Temple - Fargo (FX)
  • Ali Wong - Treta (Netflix)

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Tom Holland - The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
  • David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
  • Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
  • Kiefer Sutherland - The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
  • Steven Yeun - Treta (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Rachel Brosnahan - Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Ayo Edebiri - O Urso (FX)
  • Bridget Everett - Alguém em Algum Lugar (HBO)
  • Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Drew Tarver - The Other Two (HBO)
  • Jeremy Allen White - O Urso (FX)
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Melhor Música Original

"Dance the Night" - Barbie

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie

"Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

"Road to Freedom" - Rustin

"This Wish" - Wish

"What Was I Made For" - Barbie

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

Anatomia de uma Queda

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Sociedade da Neve

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Melhor Fotografia

Matthew Libatique - Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Robbie Ryan - Pobres Criaturas

Linus Sandgren - Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer

Melhor Animação

The Boy and the Heron

Elementos

Nimona

Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant

Mayhem

Wish

Melhor Atriz ou Ator Mirim

Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie

Calah Lane - Wonka

Milo Machado Graner - Anatomia de Uma Queda

Dominic Sessa - Os Rejeitados

Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator

Melhor Direção de Arte

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek - Pobres Criaturas

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - Asteroid City

Melhor elenco

Air

Barbie

A Cor Púrpura

The Holdovers

Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Oppenheimer

Melhor série em língua não-inglesa

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Melhor filme para TV

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Ninguém Vai te Salvar (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (HBO)

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis - Justified: Cidade Primitiva (FX)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO)

Keri Russell - A Diplomata (Netflix)

Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO)

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Melhor ator em série de drama

Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO)

Tom Hiddleston - Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant - Justified: Cidade Primitiva (FX)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO)

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent: Agente Especial (ABC)

Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

O Urso (FX)

Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Falando a Real (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Melhor Edição

William Goldenberg - Air

Nick Houy - Barbie

Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Pobres Criaturas

Thelma Schoonmaker - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Michelle Tesoro - Maestro

Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem

Barbie

A Cor Púrpura

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Pobres Criaturas

Priscilla

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

The Creator

Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Pobres Criaturas

Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso

Melhor série de drama

The Crown (Netflix)

A Diplomata (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)

Melhor talk show

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Melhor especial de comédia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes - I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)

Melhor série animada

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO)

Melhor Comédia

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

Que Horas Eu Te Pego?

Pobres Criaturas

Melhor Figurino

Jacqueline Durran - Barbie

Lindy Hemming - Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - A Cor Púrpura

Holly Waddington - Pobres Criaturas

Jacqueline West - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Janty Yates, David Crossman - Napoleão

Melhor série limitada

Treta (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)

Amor & Morte (HBO)

Assassinato no Fim do Mundo (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Jerskin Fendrix - Pobres Criaturas

Michael Giacchino - Sociedade da Neve

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton - Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso

Robbie Robertson - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson - American Fiction

Tony McNamara - Pobres Criaturas

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Melhor Roteiro Original

Samy Burch - Segredos de Um Escândalo

Alex Convery - Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer - Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie

David Hemingson - Os Rejeitados

Celine Song - Past Lives

As mais lidas agora

Chá de banana com cravo e canela que emagrece rápido: confira receita

Wanessa revela que está com abstinência de 'sentir o gosto' do namorado

LUCINDA VAI ACORDAR DO COMA em TERRA E PAIXÃO? Cena com filho vai emocionar

Entretenimento

Splash

Quem vai sair do BBB hoje? Parcial da enquete UOL tem nova troca de posição

Splash

Após descobrir segredo de Irene, Graça se desespera em 'Terra e Paixão'

Splash

Após atrito com Rodriguinho por calcinha, Beatriz interroga: 'Cueca pode?'

LUCINDA VAI ACORDAR DO COMA em TERRA E PAIXÃO? Cena com filho vai emocionar

Splash

Pedido de desculpas de Davi queima mais Nizam que a ele, diz Dieguinho

Splash

Geisy Arruda posa de biquíni para se bronzear em dia de sol

Splash

Rodriguinho brinca de novo com compulsão alimentar de Yasmin: 'Mordaça'

Splash

Atriz de 'The Boys' impressiona com mudanças no rosto

Splash

Letícia Spiller posa nua e compartilha cliques: 'Estou me amando'

Splash

BBB: Nizam aperta botão misterioso e escolhe 3 brothers para Quarto Amarelo

Splash

Brothers pedem selinho entre Matteus e Deniziane, e sisters criticam

Splash

Motivo da Xepa? Vanessa Lopes diz não ter amigas mulheres no BBB 24

Wanessa revela que está com abstinência de 'sentir o gosto' do namorado

Estadão Conteúdo

BBB 24: Wanessa diz o que fará quando reencontrar Dado Dolabella; relembre romance e polêmicas

Wanessa Camargo, do grupo Camarote do BBB 24, revelou o que fará quando reencontrar seu namorado, Dado Dolabella,...

NÃO ACABOU NO AO VIVO: Confira lavação de roupa suja após Sincerão no BBB

Ana Hickmann ABRE O JOGO sobre relacionamento com Edu Guedes

Pai de Yasmin dá conselho controverso: 'não há necessidade de mostrar a...'

Splash

Beijo surpresa, mãe brava e emoção: Os melhores momentos do 75º Emmy

Estadão Conteúdo

Assessoria de Ana Hickmann nega namoro da apresentadora com Edu Guedes

Nesta terça-feira, 16, a assessoria da apresentadora Ana Hickmann negou que ela esteja namorando o chef e também...

Estadão Conteúdo

Sidney Magal revela ser bissexual e já ter sentido atração por homem

O cantor Sidney Magal revelou que é bissexual durante a sua primeira participação no Roda Viva, programa da TV...

Splash

Enquete UOL paredão BBB 24: Quem vai sair hoje? Votação pode surpreender

Estadão Conteúdo

Mila de Jesus, influenciadora brasileira que morava nos EUA, morre aos 35 anos

A influenciadora brasileira Mila de Jesus, de 35 anos, morreu na sexta-feira, 12, em Boston, EUA, cidade onde...

Splash

Brothers criticam posicionamento de sister no BBB 24: 'Ela é malandra'

Splash

Fernanda diz não duvidar que Rodriguinho desista do BBB 24: 'Falta de jogo'

Estadão Conteúdo

MC Bin Laden diz que novo paredão do 'BBB 24' dará resposta ao seu grupo

Na noite desta terça-feira, 16, o terceiro paredão do BBB 24 vai eliminar Davi, Lucas Pizane ou Beatriz. Enquanto...

Splash

Com câncer, atriz de 'Barrados' faz lista de quem não entrará em funeral

Universa

Mensagens de aniversário para irmã: 70 frases especiais que demonstram amor

Splash

Mark Ruffalo expõe incômodo com cenas de sexo em filme: 'Alguém quer ver?'

Splash

BBB 24: Pizane critica fala de Bin Laden: 'Me deixou de anteninha ligada'

Splash

Xororó posa com Tom Cavalcante e confunde filha de Chitãozinho: 'Meu pai'

Splash

Saryne: Pizane cava a própria eliminação e Davi sai prejudicado do Sincerão

Splash

Participante se aproxima de emparedado e pode virar o jogo, mostra parcial

Splash

K-pop: conheça EXO, o grupo que MC Bin Laden tem tatuado no braço

Splash

'Terra e Paixão': Lucinda acorda do coma? Filho faz milagre e causa emoção

Estadão Conteúdo

Bruna Marquezine se torna cidadã italiana e mostra passaporte nas redes sociais

Bruna Marquezine compartilhou, em seu Instagram, uma foto de seu passaporte italiano. A atriz ainda escreveu na...

Splash

Ana Maria relembra 1º beijo gay das novelas brasileiras: 'Foi meio xoxo'

Splash

Atriz surpreende ao expor número de vezes que transa por mês com o marido

Splash

Enquete UOL BBB 24: Beatriz desaponta e aparece com chances reais de sair

Universa

Noiva é detida em pleno casamento e vai de véu e grinalda para a prisão

Reuters

Elton John entra em lista de vencedores de Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - O músico Elton John foi elevado ao raro status de EGOT na segunda-feira, quando uma...

Splash

Cauã Reymond invade Mais Você ao vivo: 'Lá no Encontro não tinha comida'

Na Sua Tela

Claro se une a Netflix para dar streaming 'de graça' em jogada arriscada

Splash

Liniker se manifesta após ser chamada de arrogante: 'Mereço ter minha vida'

Estadão Conteúdo

Lucas Luigi coleciona memes nas redes sociais com uma semana no 'BBB 24'

Participante do grupo pipoca, Lucas Luigi vem chamando cada vez mais a atenção dos internautas nas redes sociais....

Splash

Daniel Kaluuya diz por que recusou ação com atores brancos menos sucedidos

Splash

Andressa Urach diz que vai realizar fetiche: 'Mais chocante que já fiz'

Tilt

Contra 'gatonet', TV paga inclui Netflix e Globoplay em pacotes no Brasil