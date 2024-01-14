Critics Choice Awards 2024: Com 8 prêmios, 'Oppenheimer' desbanca 'Barbie'
O Critics Choice Awards 2024 aconteceu na noite do último domingo (14) e premiou os melhores do cinema e televisão, segundo a Critics Choice Awards (CCA), a maior associação de críticos dos Estados Unidos e do Canadá. O prêmio é conhecido como um importante "termômetro para o Oscar".
O grande vencedor da noite foi "Oppenheimer", que levou oito prêmios. O filme ganhou nas seguintes categorias: Melhor Ator Coadjuvante, Melhor Fotografia, Melhor Elenco, Melhor Edição, Melhor Trilha Sonora, Melhor Efeitos Visuais, Melhor Diretor e Melhor Filme.
Já "Barbie", o grande queridinho da público, levou seis prêmios. São eles: Melhor Roteiro Original, Melhor Música Original, Melhor Direção de Arte, Melhor Maquiagem e Cabelo, Melhor Comédia e Melhor Figurino.
Entre as séries, "O Urso", "Succession" e "Treta" ganharam as principais: Melhor Série de Comédia, Melhor Série Dramática e Melhor Série Limitada, respectivamente. "O Urso" e "Treta" levaram para casa quatro prêmios cada, e "Succession" conquistou três.
A atriz, comediante e apresentadora de TV Chelsea Handler foi a responsável por comandar a 29ª edição da cerimônia. Ela divertiu bastante o público.
Veja o look dos famosos e os melhores momentos!
Confira abaixo os vencedores do Critics Choice Awards 2024.
Melhor Filme
American Fiction
Barbie
A Cor Púrpura
Os Rejeitados
Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Vidas Passadas
Pobres Criaturas
Saltburn
Melhor Direção
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Greta Gerwig - Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos - Pobres Criaturas
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne - Os Rejeitados
Martin Scorsese - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Melhor Atriz
Lily Gladstone - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Sandra Hüller - Anatomia de Uma Queda
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Pobres Criaturas
Melhor Ator
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - Os Rejeitados
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Congratulations to Paul Giamatti, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR for his role in "The Holdovers"??#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/ADqdcEnh58-- Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - A Cor Púrpura
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Julianne Moore - Segredos de Um Escândalo
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - Os Rejeitados
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Charles Melton - May December
Mark Ruffalo - Pobres Criaturas
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV
Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Taylor Kitsch - Império da Dor (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons - Amor & Morte (HBO)
Lewis Pullman - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber - A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux - Os Encanadores da Casa Branca (HBO)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV
Maria Bello - Treta (Netflix)
Billie Boullet - A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald - A Queda da Casa de Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell - A Queda da Casa de Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
Khalid Abdalla - The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Ron Cephas Jones - Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen - Succession (HBO)
Ke Huy Quan - Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell - A Diplomata (Netflix)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (Netflix)
Sophia Di Martino - Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford - Falando a Real (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden - Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - O Urso (FX)
Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein - Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jessica Williams - Falando a Real (Apple TV+)
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Kaitlyn Dever - Ninguém Vai te Salvar (Hulu)
- Brie Larson - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley - A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney - Reality (HBO)
- Juno Temple - Fargo (FX)
- Ali Wong - Treta (Netflix)
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland - The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland - The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Steven Yeun - Treta (Netflix)
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Rachel Brosnahan - Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri - O Urso (FX)
- Bridget Everett - Alguém em Algum Lugar (HBO)
- Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Drew Tarver - The Other Two (HBO)
- Jeremy Allen White - O Urso (FX)
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs (FX)
Melhor Música Original
"Dance the Night" - Barbie
"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie
"Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Road to Freedom" - Rustin
"This Wish" - Wish
"What Was I Made For" - Barbie
Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira
Anatomia de uma Queda
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Sociedade da Neve
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Melhor Fotografia
Matthew Libatique - Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Robbie Ryan - Pobres Criaturas
Linus Sandgren - Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer
Melhor Animação
The Boy and the Heron
Elementos
Nimona
Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant
Mayhem
Wish
Melhor Atriz ou Ator Mirim
Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie
Calah Lane - Wonka
Milo Machado Graner - Anatomia de Uma Queda
Dominic Sessa - Os Rejeitados
Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator
Melhor Direção de Arte
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek - Pobres Criaturas
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - Asteroid City
Melhor elenco
Air
Barbie
A Cor Púrpura
The Holdovers
Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Oppenheimer
Melhor série em língua não-inglesa
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Lupin (Netflix)
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
Melhor filme para TV
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Ninguém Vai te Salvar (Hulu)
Quiz Lady (Hulu)
Reality (HBO)
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis - Justified: Cidade Primitiva (FX)
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO)
Keri Russell - A Diplomata (Netflix)
Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO)
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Melhor ator em série de drama
Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO)
Tom Hiddleston - Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant - Justified: Cidade Primitiva (FX)
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO)
Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent: Agente Especial (ABC)
Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)
Melhor série de comédia
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
O Urso (FX)
Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Falando a Real (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Melhor Edição
William Goldenberg - Air
Nick Houy - Barbie
Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Pobres Criaturas
Thelma Schoonmaker - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Michelle Tesoro - Maestro
Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem
Barbie
A Cor Púrpura
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Pobres Criaturas
Priscilla
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
The Creator
Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Pobres Criaturas
Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso
Melhor série de drama
The Crown (Netflix)
A Diplomata (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Succession (HBO)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)
Melhor talk show
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Melhor especial de comédia
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes - I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)
Melhor série animada
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO)
Melhor Comédia
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
Que Horas Eu Te Pego?
Pobres Criaturas
Melhor Figurino
Jacqueline Durran - Barbie
Lindy Hemming - Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - A Cor Púrpura
Holly Waddington - Pobres Criaturas
Jacqueline West - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Janty Yates, David Crossman - Napoleão
Melhor série limitada
Treta (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
Amor & Morte (HBO)
Assassinato no Fim do Mundo (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
Melhor Trilha Sonora
Jerskin Fendrix - Pobres Criaturas
Michael Giacchino - Sociedade da Neve
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton - Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso
Robbie Robertson - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Melhor Roteiro Adaptado
Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson - American Fiction
Tony McNamara - Pobres Criaturas
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese - Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Melhor Roteiro Original
Samy Burch - Segredos de Um Escândalo
Alex Convery - Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer - Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie
David Hemingson - Os Rejeitados
Celine Song - Past Lives
