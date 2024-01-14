Critics Choice Awards 2024: Com 8 prêmios, 'Oppenheimer' desbanca 'Barbie'

O Critics Choice Awards 2024 aconteceu na noite do último domingo (14) e premiou os melhores do cinema e televisão, segundo a Critics Choice Awards (CCA), a maior associação de críticos dos Estados Unidos e do Canadá. O prêmio é conhecido como um importante "termômetro para o Oscar".

O grande vencedor da noite foi "Oppenheimer", que levou oito prêmios. O filme ganhou nas seguintes categorias: Melhor Ator Coadjuvante, Melhor Fotografia, Melhor Elenco, Melhor Edição, Melhor Trilha Sonora, Melhor Efeitos Visuais, Melhor Diretor e Melhor Filme.

Já "Barbie", o grande queridinho da público, levou seis prêmios. São eles: Melhor Roteiro Original, Melhor Música Original, Melhor Direção de Arte, Melhor Maquiagem e Cabelo, Melhor Comédia e Melhor Figurino.

Entre as séries, "O Urso", "Succession" e "Treta" ganharam as principais: Melhor Série de Comédia, Melhor Série Dramática e Melhor Série Limitada, respectivamente. "O Urso" e "Treta" levaram para casa quatro prêmios cada, e "Succession" conquistou três.

A atriz, comediante e apresentadora de TV Chelsea Handler foi a responsável por comandar a 29ª edição da cerimônia. Ela divertiu bastante o público.

Veja o look dos famosos e os melhores momentos!

Confira abaixo os vencedores do Critics Choice Awards 2024.

American Fiction

Barbie

A Cor Púrpura

Os Rejeitados

Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Vidas Passadas

Pobres Criaturas

Saltburn

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Pobres Criaturas

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne - Os Rejeitados

Martin Scorsese - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Lily Gladstone - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Sandra Hüller - Anatomia de Uma Queda

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Pobres Criaturas

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - Os Rejeitados

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - A Cor Púrpura

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - Segredos de Um Escândalo

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - Os Rejeitados

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV

Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch - Império da Dor (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons - Amor & Morte (HBO)

Lewis Pullman - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber - A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux - Os Encanadores da Casa Branca (HBO)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV

Maria Bello - Treta (Netflix)

Billie Boullet - A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald - A Queda da Casa de Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell - A Queda da Casa de Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama Khalid Abdalla - The Crown (Netflix) Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Ron Cephas Jones - Truth Be Told (Apple TV+) Matthew MacFadyen - Succession (HBO) Ke Huy Quan - Loki (Disney+) Rufus Sewell - A Diplomata (Netflix)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino - Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford - Falando a Real (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden - Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - O Urso (FX)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein - Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jessica Williams - Falando a Real (Apple TV+)

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV Kaitlyn Dever - Ninguém Vai te Salvar (Hulu)

Brie Larson - Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley - A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney - Reality (HBO)

Juno Temple - Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong - Treta (Netflix)

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland - The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland - The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun - Treta (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia Rachel Brosnahan - Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - O Urso (FX)

Bridget Everett - Alguém em Algum Lugar (HBO)

Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)

Melhor ator em série de comédia Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver - The Other Two (HBO)

Jeremy Allen White - O Urso (FX)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Melhor Música Original

"Dance the Night" - Barbie

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie

"Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

"Road to Freedom" - Rustin

"This Wish" - Wish

"What Was I Made For" - Barbie

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

Anatomia de uma Queda

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Sociedade da Neve

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Melhor Fotografia

Matthew Libatique - Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Robbie Ryan - Pobres Criaturas

Linus Sandgren - Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer

Melhor Animação

The Boy and the Heron

Elementos

Nimona

Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant

Mayhem

Wish

Melhor Atriz ou Ator Mirim

Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie

Calah Lane - Wonka

Milo Machado Graner - Anatomia de Uma Queda

Dominic Sessa - Os Rejeitados

Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator

Melhor Direção de Arte

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek - Pobres Criaturas

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - Asteroid City

Melhor elenco

Air

Barbie

A Cor Púrpura

The Holdovers

Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Oppenheimer

Melhor série em língua não-inglesa

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Melhor filme para TV

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Ninguém Vai te Salvar (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (HBO)

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis - Justified: Cidade Primitiva (FX)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO)

Keri Russell - A Diplomata (Netflix)

Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO)

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Melhor ator em série de drama

Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO)

Tom Hiddleston - Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant - Justified: Cidade Primitiva (FX)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO)

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent: Agente Especial (ABC)

Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

O Urso (FX)

Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Falando a Real (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Melhor Edição

William Goldenberg - Air

Nick Houy - Barbie

Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Pobres Criaturas

Thelma Schoonmaker - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Michelle Tesoro - Maestro

Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem

Barbie

A Cor Púrpura

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Pobres Criaturas

Priscilla

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

The Creator

Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Pobres Criaturas

Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso

Melhor série de drama

The Crown (Netflix)

A Diplomata (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)

Melhor talk show

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Melhor especial de comédia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes - I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)

Melhor série animada

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO)

Melhor Comédia

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

Que Horas Eu Te Pego?

Pobres Criaturas

Melhor Figurino

Jacqueline Durran - Barbie

Lindy Hemming - Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - A Cor Púrpura

Holly Waddington - Pobres Criaturas

Jacqueline West - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Janty Yates, David Crossman - Napoleão

Melhor série limitada

Treta (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)

Amor & Morte (HBO)

Assassinato no Fim do Mundo (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Jerskin Fendrix - Pobres Criaturas

Michael Giacchino - Sociedade da Neve

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton - Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso

Robbie Robertson - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson - American Fiction

Tony McNamara - Pobres Criaturas

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese - Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Melhor Roteiro Original

Samy Burch - Segredos de Um Escândalo

Alex Convery - Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer - Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie

David Hemingson - Os Rejeitados

Celine Song - Past Lives